State elections board chairman denies that Winston-Salem resident and now-former elections board member Ken Raymond was misled on settlement of absentee-ballot litigation

The Democratic chairman of the state elections board on Friday rejected a claim by a Winston-Salem Republican and now former elections board member Ken Raymond that Raymond and another GOP member didn't have the full information they needed when voting for changes in the handling of absentee ballots.
The N.C. State Board of Elections on Friday morning released the minutes of a closed session on Sept. 15 in which Raymond initially opposed some of the changes but ended up voting in favor of them.
The changes extend the period during which absentee ballots can be accepted after the Nov. 3 general election to Nov. 12, although those ballots still have to have been cast by Election Day. The changes give voters a chance to fix mistakes in getting their absentee ballots witnessed, and set procedures for logging the return of absentee ballots.
Damon Circosta, a Democrat who chairs the state elections board, said the minutes show that during a three-hour meeting, "all five members of the board engaged in a robust and deliberate discussion" about the absentee changes, and that Raymond and David Black, the other former GOP member, have "made unsupported claims about what happened during the meeting."
Raymond and Black both resigned from the elections board on Wednesday, leaving the panel entirely in Democratic hands. In their resignation letters, both Republicans acknowledged they had approved absentee changes to avoid disrupting the election, but maintained they weren't told everything they should have been about the changes.
The fallout was harsh on both sides politically. Lara Trump, the N.C.-born daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, took to Twitter to post a link to news accounts of the resignations and to tell North Carolina voters to "BEWARE!!" because Democrats are "trying to rig the election."
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said on Twitter that Republican leaders in the state are lying about the recent actions of the elections board and called their actions "disgraceful & un-American."
The fallout descended to the Forsyth County Board of Elections on Friday, where the local five-member board split 3-2 on party lines as Democrats won approval for the absentee ballot changes locally.
Stuart Russell, one of the two Republicans on the local, board, said he was not comfortable approving new procedures that might end up getting challenged by the N.C. General Assembly.
Susan Campbell, the Democratic chair of the local board, said it would create problems if Forsyth County was not following the same procedures as other counties.
The state election board's closed-door actions on Sept. 15 were designed to settle lawsuits that are hanging over the state's election procedures even as absentee ballots are being mailed out and sent back.
The elections board followed its closed-door decision on Sept. 15 with a court filing earlier this week agreeing to the changes, and memos to county election board directing them to put the new procedures into place.
The COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed a tidal wave of absentee-ballot requests that dwarfs anything ever seen in the history of state politics. With many lawsuits filed against the state elections board in regard to election procedures, the chairman of that panel on Sept. 15 described the elections board as being "under assault," according to the minutes released Friday.
Forsyth County has received almost 40,000 requests for absentee ballots, and the deadline is not until Oct. 27 to ask for one. Some 7,000 have already been returned. In 2016, a little fewer than 20,000 people cast ballots in the Presidential contest in Forsyth County.
During the Sept. 15 state elections board meeting, board attorneys were clearly worried that if they didn't smoothly settle some of the legal challenges, a judicial decision could land during the middle of the voting period and cause chaos.
In his resignation letter, Raymond argues he was not told that some of the concessions made to settle legal controversy had been successfully turned aside by the state in other cases.
Raymond didn't specify which cases he had in mind, but in a legal memo released Friday by the state elections board, state attorneys did say that in several rulings in cases that are pending, "most claims have been denied."
The same memo said that some challenges have been granted as well, but the main thrust of the discussion on Sept. 15 appeared to be that unless the legal challenges were settled, judicial rulings could be "adverse and unpredictable," in the words of the legal memo.
The extension to Nov. 12 for the return of absentee ballots is meant to allow for the slow delivery of mail. On Sept. 15, during the state election board's closed session, the minutes show that Raymond opposed extending the deadline from the three days after Election day that is set in law.
Raymond argued that the extension would allow "bad actors" to compromise the election result. Attorneys explained that voters would still have to mail in their ballots by election day, and that the envelope would have to have some indication of when it was mailed.
Raymond replied that his objection remained, but later voted in favor of the change. In his resignation letter, Raymond said he voted as he did to reduce "the possibility (of) the election being disrupted by a judicial order."
Some of Raymond's claims are not possible to verify or refute from the minutes released by the elections board. For instance, Raymond said he was led to believe that unless the board compromised on the ballot-return date, the court would eliminate the requirement to have someone witness an absentee ballot.
While the minutes do not appear to have this specific discussion, the point was made at various times during the meeting that without a settlement it was hard to predict what a judge might impose, and that in some cases the judge imposes requirements that the plaintiffs in a lawsuit didn't ask for.
Raymond declined to comment on his resignation in an email he sent to a Journal reporter Friday morning.
Raymond said he's been told "that it's better not to talk to the media because there might be legal action taken."
