State Rep. Evelyn Terry announces that she will not run for a sixth term
State Rep. Evelyn Terry announces that she will not run for a sixth term

State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, announced Friday that she will not run for a sixth term in the N.C. House.

"After serving almost 55 years as an advocate for the underserved in both the nonprofit and political arenas in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, I have decided not to seek another term representing District 71 in the N.C. General Assembly," Terry said in a statement.

Terry, 78, was re-elected in November 2020 to her fifth term in the N.C. House.

House District 71 encompasses areas in Winston-Salem's northeastern, eastern, southeastern and southwestern sections under the General Assembly’s latest redistricting map.

Terry, a former Winston-Salem City Council member, was initially elected to the N.C. House District 71 seat in November 2012, and she was re-elected in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Terry retired in 2002 as chief grant writer for the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem.

A member in the N.C. House, Terry "fought for the Equal Rights Amendment, expanded healthcare for all, education at all levels while fighting against the removal of the state's earned income tax credit and the reduction of weekly unemployment benefit payments," she said.

After she leaves the state legislature, Terry will remain active in civic affairs, she said. Terry also thanked local residents for their support.

"I will continue focusing on local endeavors to break barriers standing in the way of equity," Terry said. "I remain committed to justice and equality for all."

State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth

 Andrew Dye/Journal

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

