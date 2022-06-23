State suspends permit for Bojangles on Olivers Crossing Drive. Officials cite 17 health code violations

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has shut down the Bojangles restaurant at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem for health-code violations, state documents show.

The department’s Division of Public Health (and) Environmental Health Section issued a notice of suspension Wednesday of the restaurant’s permit to operate.

“You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while permit is suspended,” the state document says.

The permit will remain suspended until the state health department determines that the violations have been corrected or there is a final decision in the case, the agency said.

Spokespeople for Bojangles Inc. couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment. No one answered the phone at the restaurant Thursday.

Bojangles officials can appeal the ruling by the state health department.

Nora Sykes, a state official, inspected the fast-food restaurant on May 16.

In her inspection report, Sykes pointed to 17 violations of the state’s food code.

Among the violations, Sykes found flour residue on restaurant equipment, including sheet pans, drink nozzles and stainless pans.

The restaurant also violated the food code in preparation of its fries, according to the report.

Flies were present in the restaurant, the report said. A box of ‘Bo’ rounds sat on the floor beside a freezer.

The report said that one employee had no hair restraint, and another had a long, unrestrained ponytail.

Multiple utensils used for food dispensing were stored in unclean spaces, the report said. A bag of tea containers was stored on the floor in the rear of the restaurant.

The report noted that a freezer door and a biscuit oven needed repairs, and toilets and urinals in its restrooms need cleaning.

