State Treasurer calls for investigation into Rural Hall's finances

State Treasurer Dale Folwell is calling for an investigation into allegations of financial impropriety in the Town of Rural Hall.
In a statement released Monday, Folwell said he wants State Auditor Beth Wood to investigate the town's financial statements. This comes after three members of the Rural Hall Town Council resigned abruptly at a meeting on Oct. 21. At that same meeting, Town Manager Megan Garner also resigned. The next day, she accepted a job as manager for the City of Graham. The town attorney, D. Barrett Burge, and Town Clerk Dora K. Moore also resigned.
The members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — said that they resigned over conflicts among the town's elected officials and what they called unfounded allegations against Garner of financial impropriety.
"Citizens and property taxpayers deserve to know that governance, competency and transparency exist with the administration of the finances of Rural Hall," Folwell said in a statement. "At the end of the day, everyone will benefit if the accusations of financial malfeasance are thoroughly investigated so the town can get on with serving the people."
Folwell is the chairman of the Local Government Commission, which oversees 1,300 units of local government in North Carolina.
In a court document filed last week, interim Town Attorney Randolph James said he intends to file a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court by Nov. 15. James said in the document that a six-figure settlement agreement, or severance package, should never have been paid to Garner for a number of reasons. James said the agreement violates state law because the finance director did not get a chance to pre-audit to figure out whether there was enough money to pay. As a result, he says, the agreement is null and void.
The agreement also "would have required a payment not provided for in the budget for the Town of Rural Hall and would have necessitated an amendment to the budget in a public meeting with notice for the appropriation," James wrote.
James said this was not done and is another reason why the severance package is not proper.
Garner's contract, which James cites in the court document, said that the town is not obligated to pay Garner severance if she resigns and takes a new position.
James alleges in the court document that the settlement "is the result of an orchestrated manipulation of applicable laws related to closed sessions by prior elected officials and a breach of the defendant's fiduciary duty to the Town of Rural Hall."
James said last week that he believes McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall held illegal meetings prior to the meeting on Oct. 21 that saw council members and the town manager resign.
James said he could not disclose the amount of the severance because the severance agreement is marked confidential. Under state law, settlements made on behalf of public agencies, public officials or public employees are public records.
Folwell said he looks forward to working with the town's mayor, town council and staff "to get it right and keep it right on behalf of the nearly 3,500 citizens who rely on the town for essential services."
