State Treasurer calls for investigation into Rural Hall's finances

State Treasurer Dale Folwell is calling for an investigation into allegations of financial impropriety in the Town of Rural Hall.

In a statement released Monday, Folwell said he wants State Auditor Beth Wood to investigate the town's financial statements. This comes after three members of the Rural Hall Town Council resigned abruptly at a meeting on Oct. 21. At that same meeting, Town Manager Megan Garner also resigned. The next day, she accepted a job as manager for the City of Graham. The town attorney, D. Barrett Burge, and Town Clerk Dora K. Moore also resigned.

The members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — said that they resigned over conflicts among the town's elected officials and what they called unfounded allegations against Garner of financial impropriety.

"Citizens and property taxpayers deserve to know that governance, competency and transparency exist with the administration of the finances of Rural Hall," Folwell said in a statement. "At the end of the day, everyone will benefit if the accusations of financial malfeasance are thoroughly investigated so the town can get on with serving the people."

Folwell is the chairman of the Local Government Commission, which oversees 1,300 units of local government in North Carolina.