Stein leads O’Neill in tight race for N.C. attorney general

Democratic incumbent Josh Stein held an extremely tight lead Tuesday night over Republican Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill in the N.C. Attorney General’s race.
With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Josh Stein has 50.13 percent of the vote, maintaining a slight lead over Jim O’Neill, who has 49.87 percent of the vote. Only 13,455 votes separate the two candidates.
Stein was seeking his second term as N.C. Attorney General. O’Neill, who has been the Forsyth County District Attorney since 2009, was running for a second time to be the state’s top prosecutor. In 2016, O’Neill lost in the Republican primary to Buck Newton. Stein defeated Newton in the general election.
In recent weeks, the race between the two candidates has heated up, with both men trading complaints that the other didn’t do enough to handle a backlog of untested rape kits.
O’Neill threw the first salvo, saying that Stein didn’t do anything about the untested rape kits as the state’s Attorney General until O’Neill publicly made it an issue. Stein has said that he stepped up and handled the issue when an audit showed that North Carolina had 15,000 untested rape kits.
Stein pushed for additional funding to get rape kits tested and a new state law was passed to help prevent future backlogs. Authorities have said the backlog occurred because DNA testing wasn’t available in criminal cases until the early 1990s, testing was expensive and victims sometimes recanted allegations, according to a 2019 Winston-Salem Journal story.
O’Neill filed a complaint against Stein’s campaign over a political ad that features a woman who says she was sexually assaulted and that she was upset that O’Neill had 1,500 untested rape kits on his shelves. O’Neill said submitting rape kits to the State Crime Lab is not the responsibility of prosecutors; law-enforcement agencies submit tests to the State Crime Lab. O’Neill blamed Stein for having policies that hampered law-enforcement’s ability to submit as many rape kits to the crime lab.
In addition, O’Neill has described himself as a law-and-order prosecutor who has the endorsement of law-enforcement organizations, such as the Police Benevolent Association and the Fraternal Order of Police. He has said Stein doesn’t have the experience O’Neill has gained as a criminal prosecutor to run the Attorney General’s Office and has described Stein as a leftist who wants to defund the police.
Stein has denied those allegations and touted his support from a group of law-enforcement officers, including Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. He also said he does not support defunding the police but also added that he understands the demands of activists who want police officers to be held accountable for misconduct.
O’Neill has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump during the campaign. He spoke at a Sept. 8 rally for Trump in Winston-Salem and he was recently at a Trump rally in Hickory.
