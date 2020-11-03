Stein leads O’Neill in tight race for N.C. attorney general

O’Neill filed a complaint against Stein’s campaign over a political ad that features a woman who says she was sexually assaulted and that she was upset that O’Neill had 1,500 untested rape kits on his shelves. O’Neill said submitting rape kits to the State Crime Lab is not the responsibility of prosecutors; law-enforcement agencies submit tests to the State Crime Lab. O’Neill blamed Stein for having policies that hampered law-enforcement’s ability to submit as many rape kits to the crime lab.

In addition, O’Neill has described himself as a law-and-order prosecutor who has the endorsement of law-enforcement organizations, such as the Police Benevolent Association and the Fraternal Order of Police. He has said Stein doesn’t have the experience O’Neill has gained as a criminal prosecutor to run the Attorney General’s Office and has described Stein as a leftist who wants to defund the police.

Stein has denied those allegations and touted his support from a group of law-enforcement officers, including Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. He also said he does not support defunding the police but also added that he understands the demands of activists who want police officers to be held accountable for misconduct.

O’Neill has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump during the campaign. He spoke at a Sept. 8 rally for Trump in Winston-Salem and he was recently at a Trump rally in Hickory.

