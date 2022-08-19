 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Supporters of Crystal Towers in Winston-Salem to celebrate the building's 50th anniversary on Saturday

  • 0
Crystal Towers Winston-Salem skyline

Crystal Towers public housing complex on Sixth Street is pictured in the foreground of the Winston-Salem skyline, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

 Walt Unks, Journal

Supporters and residents of Crystal Towers will hold a celebration Saturday to mark the building's 50th anniversary in downtown Winston-Salem.

The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Crystal Towers Park. The building and its park are at 625 W. Sixth St. City residents are invited to the event.

The organization, Crystal Towers United, is staging the celebration eight months after the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem canceled its plans to sell the public housing complex.

Crystal Towers Park

Crystal Towers Park, photographed Aug. 30, 1973. Frank Jones/Winston-Salem Journal

The building’s first residents moved into the building in the summer of 1972, the organization said in a statement. The 11-story complex provides apartments to low-income elderly and disabled residents.

Crystal Towers Apartments

Crystal Towers Apartments in skyline. Cookie Synder/Journal, date unknown

Crystal Towers United wants federal and city officials to fix the problems that exist at the building, including malfunctioning elevators, plumbing issues and a lack of pest control, the organization said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert