Supporters of Crystal Towers in Winston-Salem to celebrate the building's 50th anniversary on Saturday

Supporters and residents of Crystal Towers will hold a celebration Saturday to mark the building's 50th anniversary in downtown Winston-Salem.

The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Crystal Towers Park. The building and its park are at 625 W. Sixth St. City residents are invited to the event.

The organization, Crystal Towers United, is staging the celebration eight months after the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem canceled its plans to sell the public housing complex.

The building’s first residents moved into the building in the summer of 1972, the organization said in a statement. The 11-story complex provides apartments to low-income elderly and disabled residents.

Crystal Towers United wants federal and city officials to fix the problems that exist at the building, including malfunctioning elevators, plumbing issues and a lack of pest control, the organization said.