Surry County commissioners vote to rescind its previous ban on Coca-Cola machines in county buildings

"It does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia around broad access to voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity," Quincey said. "This legislation is wrong and needs to be remedied."

At the commissioners' meeting, Harris and Tucker said that the ban should remain in place.

"It's all politics," Harris said. "Our electoral process doesn't need to be thrown through the political drudgery of this country. These issues affect Surry County."

Tucker said he didn't intend to hurt anyone with his support of the ban.

"My intent was to follow my heart, follow my principles and make a conscientious effort to do what is right," Tucker said.

During the meeting's open forum, three representatives of the Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. of Charlotte and several county residents said that the ban was the wrong approach.

Alison Patient, the company's vice president for government affairs, asked the Surry commissioners to reconsider the ban.

Patient said her company is a separate entity from the Coca-Coca Co. of Atlanta.