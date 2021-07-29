Taylor, Toney get promotions to Winston-Salem assistant city manager positions

Taylor joined the city in 1992. He previously served as traffic maintenance supervisor, sanitation director and operations director. He has an associate degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in engineering management, both from Salem University in West Virginia. He also is a graduate of the Public Executive Leadership Academy and the Municipal Administration Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.

Taylor said he was grateful for the opportunity his new job offers and would "continue my commitment to provide the highest level of customer service while being responsive to the community's needs.”

Toney joined the city in 2016 as budget and evaluation director. Prior to that, she served Forsyth County in budget and management, public health, and the library. Toney currently has more than 23 years of local government experience and started her career in 1997 at the Winston-Salem Police Department. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Toney is also a graduate of the Municipal Administration program and the Leading for Results program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.