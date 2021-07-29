Taylor, Toney get promotions to Winston-Salem assistant city manager positions

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity has chosen two new assistant city managers from inside, naming Johnnie Taylor and Patrice Toney to slots recently vacated by Tasha Ford and Evan Raleigh.
The promotions take place immediately.
Taylor is currently the director of operations for the city. As assistant manager, he will oversee information systems, the central warehouse, fleet services, City Link, property and facilities management, the office of sustainability, sanitation and recreation and parks.
Toney currently serves as the director of budget and evaluation for the city. She will oversee community development, emergency management, the fire and police departments, human relations and the city's office of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Taylor and Toney were selected through a national recruitment process managed by Developmental Associates LLC of Chapel Hill.
City officials said a diverse pool of more than 40 applicants from throughout the United States applied for the positions. This applicant pool was narrowed down to the finalists through interviews and an assessment process that is used to recruit, screen and evaluate candidates.
“After a comprehensive and competitive national search, we found our best candidates right here at home,” Garrity said. “But most significantly for the citizens of Winston-Salem, they both understand and value our community and have a strong sense of urgency when it comes to getting tasks accomplished.”
Taylor joined the city in 1992. He previously served as traffic maintenance supervisor, sanitation director and operations director. He has an associate degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in engineering management, both from Salem University in West Virginia. He also is a graduate of the Public Executive Leadership Academy and the Municipal Administration Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.
Taylor said he was grateful for the opportunity his new job offers and would "continue my commitment to provide the highest level of customer service while being responsive to the community's needs.”
Toney joined the city in 2016 as budget and evaluation director. Prior to that, she served Forsyth County in budget and management, public health, and the library. Toney currently has more than 23 years of local government experience and started her career in 1997 at the Winston-Salem Police Department. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Toney is also a graduate of the Municipal Administration program and the Leading for Results program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.
Toney said she was honored by her promotion and that she would work "to continue to carry out the policies and programs that make this city great as directed by the mayor, the mayor pro tempore and the City Council."
Taylor's salary will be $169,670.05, while Toney will be making $141,113.25.
Raleigh became an assistant city manager in Raleigh in April. Ford became city manager of High Point in July.
