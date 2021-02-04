Terminal renovation coming to Winston-Salem airport

If Smith Reynolds Airport can be seen as one of the front doors of the community, the historic terminal building needs modernization and sprucing up.

That's the thinking behind a $7 million renovation project that will be planned and carried out over the next 30 months or so.

The terminal building has an eye-catching stained glass window over the lobby and a mural alluding both to the history of Winston-Salem and its encounter with aviation.

But the building also lacks an elevator and needs modernization of heating and air conditioning systems.

Airport director Mark Davidson said that when the renovation is complete, the plan is for fixed-based operator Signature Flight Support to move into the terminal.

"The main terminal building was built in 1941 and it is outgrowing its useful life, but we can renovate it," Davidson told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during a recent meeting to discuss the renovations. "We are looking at bringing out the history of the building, as well as giving it modern attributes such as an elevator and facade."