Terminal renovation coming to Winston-Salem airport

If Smith Reynolds Airport can be seen as one of the front doors of the community, the historic terminal building needs modernization and sprucing up.
That's the thinking behind a $7 million renovation project that will be planned and carried out over the next 30 months or so.
The terminal building has an eye-catching stained glass window over the lobby and a mural alluding both to the history of Winston-Salem and its encounter with aviation.
But the building also lacks an elevator and needs modernization of heating and air conditioning systems.
Airport director Mark Davidson said that when the renovation is complete, the plan is for fixed-based operator Signature Flight Support to move into the terminal.
"The main terminal building was built in 1941 and it is outgrowing its useful life, but we can renovate it," Davidson told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during a recent meeting to discuss the renovations. "We are looking at bringing out the history of the building, as well as giving it modern attributes such as an elevator and facade."
Last Thursday, the board of commissioners voted to pick the local firm of Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects to carry out architectural and engineering services for a price not to exceed $607,951.
The contract includes a fee of $385,000 for basic services, with the remainder for additional services associated with the design work.
Walter Robbs is the same company that did the design work at the Union Station railway terminal renovation carried out by Winston-Salem.
According to architectural historian Heather Fearnbach, the terminal was dedicated in 1942 by Dick Reynolds, who was mayor of Winston-Salem at the time. Reynolds was the older brother of Z. Smith Reynolds, for whom the airport is named. Smith Reynolds had died in 1932.
Fearnbach, in her book, "Winston-Salem's Architectural Heritage," said Smith Reynolds Airport was briefly, for five years in the 1960s, the busiest airport in the state. But the opening of what was known as Greensboro Regional Airport in 1975 spelled the eventual doom of regularly-scheduled commercial airline service here.
The last commercial flight took off from Smith Reynolds in 2000.
In recent years, though, a new focus on the airport as an engine of economic growth has occurred:
*The recent donation of parts of the former R.J. Reynolds Whitaker Park Plant to the Whitaker Park Development Authority has highlighted potential business opportunities in north central Winston-Salem, in the area between Whitaker Park and the airport.
*Forsyth Technical Community College is nearing completion of a $16 million aviation campus near the airport that will provide training to people working as aircraft technicians and mechanics at companies based at the airport.
*Community leaders have been studying ways to link the airport with both Whitaker Park and the Innovation Quarter, and how to attract new technologies such as drones and vertical take-off and landing aircraft.
*Davidson told commissioners that airport hangars are at full occupancy and that the airport is financially self-sufficient, unlike many general aviation airports.
The terminal renovation will be financed by limited-obligation bonds that will be paid off from airport revenues.
As well, the $7 million renovation is part of a larger $17 million project that includes renovating the Quonset hut hangar and building two new corporate hangars on site where an obsolete hangar is to be demolished.
