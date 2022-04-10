The ascension of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court is a historic moment, WFU law school administrator says

The historical moment of Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed as the first Black woman to sit on U.S. Supreme Court will inspire young people to achieve that goal in their lives, an official at the Wake Forest University School of Law says.

"It gives our law students and other young people who aspire to become lawyers that they, too, could become a Supreme Court justice one day," said Alison Ashe-Card, a lawyer and an associate director of diversity and inclusion at WFU School of Law.

"Our profession has been seen as one for white men," Ashe-Card said. "The face of our profession is changing, and it’s so important that we have diversity of experience, opinion and thought (on the Supreme Court) because the world is changing."

The U.S. Senate voted 53-47 Thursday to confirm Jackson to the nation's highest court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice.

Jackson, 51, is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and a former judge for the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

During her career, she has worked as an assistant federal public defender in Washington.

Jackson will take her seat on the Supreme Court after Associate Justice Steven Beyer retires this summer. Jackson will be the third Black justice after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas and the sixth woman.

Denise Hartsfield, a retired Forsyth District Court judge, said she was ecstatic and overwhelmed following the Senate’s vote to confirm Jackson.

"I glad for young women of color who may be thinking about or may be obtaining a position as it relates to our justice system," Hartsfield said. "I hope it will give them the inspiration that they need."

Jackson is one of the most accomplished jurists ever to be nominated and confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, said Kami Chavis, a law professor and the director of the criminal justice program at the Wake Forest law school.

"Her intellect, integrity and unwavering commitment to the Constitution of the United States will be an asset to the court and our nation," Chavis said.

Artrese Ziglar, an assistant public defender in Forsyth County, said she is proud of Jackson.

"She has a superior background and has worked hard for this moment," Ziglar said. "As a black female and a proud public servant, I'd like to tell her thank you for all she has done and will continue to do to protect our Constitution."

Jackson’s ascension to the Supreme Court is the most significant moment in the court’s 233-year history, Ziglar, Hartsfield and Ashe-Card said.

"On the one hand, you think, ‘How did it take this long?,'" Ziglar said. "But on the other, you think, 'Yes, yes, yes it happened.'"

"It is a wonderful sight to see the interpreters of our Constitution for all American citizens to look like American citizens — all of them," Ziglar said. "It promotes equal justice and the integrity of the judiciary."

Speaking as a public defender and a Black woman, Ziglar said that Jackson serving on the Supreme Court “signifies for me hope, confidence and guidance that it can happen to anyone who works hard for it.

"These glass ceilings have been broken," Ziglar said. "(Jackson) breaks all of that stigma for Black female lawyers, public defenders and future attorneys."

