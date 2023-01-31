The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will hold a community forum Feb. 8 in Walkertown

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will hold a community forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Walkertown Branch Library at 2969 Main St. in Walkertown, the sheriff's office said.

Kimbrough and the sheriff's office's administrators will share the agency's vision and recent accomplishments with the forum's attendees, the sheriff's office said.

"I asked the people to give me this job, so I need to give the people the best of me," Kimbrough said. "I take the responsibility of being the sheriff seriously and always want the voices of the people to be heard in our community."