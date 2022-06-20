The Forsyth Public Defender's Office has a backlog. Officials hope to get money to clear it.

As Forsyth County's chief public defender, Paul James oversees an office of nearly 20 attorneys who provide legal representation to people facing criminal charges and cannot afford to hire an attorney on their own.

But over the last two years, the caseload his assistant public defenders have to take on has increased, even during a pandemic that largely shut down court operations. Some people might think that things would get easier with courtrooms shut down or with severely limited operations. But James said that just isn't true. People were still getting charged with crimes and attorneys in his office were still getting appointed to represent them.

"Everything still kept coming in and people were still expecting to get appointed counsel," James said.

And the COVID-19-fueled shutdown of courts led to a massive backlog that court officials are working to deal with now.

James is hoping to get some help from the N.C. General Assembly.

On May 25, Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, introduced Senate Bill 790. The bill was placed in the Senate Appropriations/Base Budget committee the next day. The bill asks for $1.34 million for the Forsyth County Public Defender's Office. Out of that, $456,100 would go to hiring four full-time temporary personnel for fiscal year 2022-23. The positions would be two assistant public defenders, one legal assistant and one investigator.

Even without the pandemic, James said that’s not sufficient additional staff.

Several years ago, the National Center for State Courts commissioned a study that recommended 13 additional assistant public defenders were needed in Forsyth County, James said.

But the immediate need now is staff and attorneys to handle the case backlog brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, as court operations slowed and jury trials stopped.

For much of 2020, most in-person hearings were canceled. At some points, then-Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued orders limiting in-person hearings to ones that had to be held, such as involuntary commitments, and encouraging remote hearings using the video-conferencing program WebEx.

One of the biggest impacts is that Forsyth County didn't have a jury trial for more than a year. The county's first murder trial since 2019 didn't happen until January of this year.

Chief Justice Paul Newby has since ordered that court operations go back to normal.

James estimates there is roughly an 11,000 case backlog in Forsyth District Court.

The most recent budget provided funding for some additional judges, but that doesn’t help, James said.

“Without adequate staffing of both of these entities (district attorney’s offices and public defenders’ offices), the allocation of additional judges will not be of much use in reducing the backlog,” James wrote in a March 31 letter to Forsyth County’s delegation of state legislators, including Lowe.

Lowe said the request was fairly basic.

"They have a backlog," he said. And the hope, he said, is that this bill will help deal with that backlog.

He said the bill is still in the Senate Appropriations committee and one of the budget writers has the request as well. The bill could come out of the committee and head to the Senate floor or the request could go directly into the final budget, Lowe said.

But the problem, James said, is beyond just the pandemic. His attorneys were already overwhelmed, and the court-appointed list of private attorneys has shrunk, James said.

It's getting close to a crisis point, he said.

"It's that way throughout the state," he said. "The (Administrative Office of the Courts) is aware of it. IDS (Indigent Defense Services) is aware of it. All the chief public defenders are aware of it. We're not quite sure what the solution is besides more manpower and more funding and that's something that only the legislature can determine."

