The law at center of legal dispute between O'Neill and Stein traces its roots to the nasty 1928 presidential campaign in North Carolina

The state law — the source of the legal dispute between Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County — has its roots in the presidential campaign of 1928 in North Carolina.

The law prohibits anyone from publishing or circulating false and derogatory information about a candidate that could ruin that candidate’s chances for getting elected.

Established in 1931, the law is obscure and has been rarely used. But in 2020, O’Neill, who was running for Attorney General against Stein, became upset about a political ad that Stein’s campaign ran that alleged O’Neill had ignored 1,500 untested rape kits in his judicial district.

O’Neill said the ad was false and violated the state law. He filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections, which investigated and found insufficient evidence that the law was violated.

The elections board turned over its findings to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, which has been pursuing criminal charges.

Stein’s campaign filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of the law. Recently, the Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals issued an order stopping, for now, Wake County prosecutors from doing anything with the state law.

The law apparently developed from events that started in 1928. Democratic Gov. Alfred Smith of New York and Republican Herbert Hoover, the U.S. Commerce Secretary, campaigned for votes in the Tarheel state.

Many conservative Democrats in North Carolina disliked Smith, the first Catholic to run for president, because Smith opposed Prohibition. In addition, Smith and other Northern Democrats typically appointed Black men to prominent state jobs, albeit in small numbers.

The situation deteriorated for Smith after the organization, known as the Anti-Smith Democratic Committee, used anti-Catholic and racist appeals to turn North Carolina’s mostly white Democratic voters against Smith.

Former Charlotte Mayor Frank McNinch and then U.S. Sen. Furnifold McLendel “F.M.” Simmons of North Carolina, both Democrats, vigorously campaigned against Smith. McNinch served as the committee’s chairman.

Historians say that strategy was effective because it led to Hoover’s election as president of the United States. Hoover picked up North Carolina and four other Southern states in his landslide victory.

However, Hoover’s triumph left bitter feelings among the traditional Democratic leaders in North Carolina.

In February 1931, State Rep. W.C. Ewing, D-Cumberland, introduced legislation that became known as the Corrupt Practices Act.

The measure “would make it impossible for a committee such as the McNinch anti-Smith group of 1928 to function without reporting its expenditures,” The Fayetteville Observer reported on Feb. 25, 1931.

The N.C. General Assembly ratified the bill on May 4, 1931, and it became state law. At that time, Democratic Gov. Max Gardner’s signature on the bill wasn’t legally necessary for its passage.

The legislation made it unlawful for “any person to publish or cause to be circulated derogatory reports with reference to any candidate in any primary or election, knowing such report to be false or in reckless disregard of its truth or falsity, when such report is calculated or intended to affect the chances of such candidate for nomination or election.”

Pressly Millen of Raleigh, an attorney for Attorney General Josh Stein, said that the current law does nothing to further truth in political discourse.

“The best evidence for the ineffectiveness of the statute is the fact that until now, it’s never been invoked against a candidate in over 90 years,” Millen said. “No one could claim that that’s because political advertising in North Carolina has been scrupulously accurate for the past nine decades.

“The statute may have been passed with the best of intentions in 1931, but there’s no indication that it’s helped any candidate in any election,” Millen said. “Politicians accusing other politicians and politicians prosecuting other politicians is a recipe for electoral chaos.”

O’Neill didn’t return multiple messages last week from a Journal reporter, seeking a comment about this story.

Prosecution

Winston-Salem Journal research turned up only one reported use of the 1931 law, which occurred in the 1940s.

In September 1946, George E. Pritchard of Elizabeth City was convicted in Beaufort County in Eastern North Carolina on a warrant, charging him with “publishing and causing to be circulated” in the Camden County primary election in May 1946, derogatory reports about W.I. Halstead, a candidate for the N.C. General Assembly, the Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported on Feb. 26, 1947.

A judge sentenced Pritchard to serve one year as a convict working along state roads, the newspaper reported.

Riling people up

Back in 1928, the Anti-Smith organization called upon an out-of-state speaker, the Rev. John Roach Straton of New York City, according to the N.C. Historical Review’s article about the presidential election in North Carolina 94 years ago.

In Raleigh on Sept. 3, 1928, Straton said that people marching with Smith were the “worse forces of hell in the land” including “the gunmen, the gangsters and the gadabouts; …the gamblers, the horse races and the touts; … the burglars, the pick pockets, and the strong arm men; … the dope fiends, the dive keepers, and the white slavers; and the Sabbath breakers, the scorners, and the God defiers.”

On Oct. 25, 1928 in Raleigh, Simmons delivered a three-hour long radio speech against Smith, according to the North Carolina Historical Review.

Among his remarks, Simmons said he was convinced that Smith’s election as president would upset the South’s “satisfactory racial situation” by encouraging legislation “with reference to the 14th Amendment that might be embarrassing.”

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted citizenship and legal rights to all person born or naturalized in the United States, including former enslaved people.

Simmons pointed out that in the South, white nuns were teaching “colored” children, and that the Catholic Church everywhere accorded “such equality in church relations as is not extended to (Blacks) by other religious organizations.”

The Historical Review also mentioned that a widely distributed piece of Anti-Smith propaganda was a picture showing Ferdinand Q. Morton, a Black Civil Service Commissioner in New York, conducting dictation with his secretary, who was white.

The text stated that Morton evaluated “every white man and woman Democrat in New York” who wanted “a position under the Tammany Democratic Administration.”

Tammany Hall was a powerful Democratic political organization in New York City.

Simmons suspected the national Smith organization of organizating “Negro clubs” in Winston-Salem during 1928, according to the Historical Review.

The Historical Review also pointed out that thousands of copies of Simmons’s speeches were being printed and distributed; political advertisements, letters, telegrams, and telephone calls were costly.

Poll watchers were recruited, and radio time was purchased. The Anti-Smith Democratic Committee of North Carolina had expenses that totaled $30,906, according to the Historical Review.

That money, which McNinch didn’t report to state officials, inspired the Corrupt Practices Act.

In a speech in New Bern on Oct. 12, 1928, McNinch said that Smith’s nomination and possible election threatened the Democratic Party being controlled by the “boss-ridden urban communities of the North, East and West,” according to the North Carolina Historical Review.

In other public statements, McNinch criticized Smith for selecting Blacks for government offices in New York, according to The News Reporter in Whiteville, N.C.

McNinch said that Smith appointed Blacks within his administration to attract the support of Black voters, and that North Carolina white Democrats should oppose Smith at the polls because Smith threatened Southern white supremacy, the newspaper reported.

On the eve of the 1928 elections, Odus McCoy “O.M.” Mull, the chairman of the N.C. Democratic Executive Committee, publicly criticized McNinch, the former Charlotte mayor, for his refusal to reveal the source of the money that Anti-Smith committee used to campaign against Smith, according to a story published by The (Raleigh) News and Observer on Nov. 5, 1928.

Mull, who would play a role in bringing Wake Forest and Bowman Gray School of Medicine to Winston-Salem back in the 1940s, described McNinch of having “sinister connections,” the News and Observer reported.

Reaction

David Goldfield, a professor of history at UNC Charlotte, said that McNinch’s views were pretty mainstream back in 1928.

“The U.S. Congress used scientific racism to curtail immigration from Southern and Eastern Europe,” Goldfield said. “The belief in a hierarchy of ‘races’ was common among many intellectuals in the 1920s, including in North Carolina.

“The Anglo-Saxon race was at the top of the heap, of course, and Africans were at the bottom of the racial hierarchy,” Goldfield said. “It was, of course, a total misreading of Darwin, but it gave a scientific patina to raw prejudice.”

Goldfield pointed to a Confederate memorial in Charlotte, which was erected in the 1920s and extols the Anglo-Saxon race.

Goldfield described the 1928 presidential campaign as “especially nasty, primarily because the Democrats chose Gov. Al Smith of (New York) as their candidate.”

Smith’s Catholicism was a key factor in breaking the Solid South and placing Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Texas in Hoover’s column, Goldfield said.

“Smith’s religion, especially in an era when the second iteration of the Ku Klux Klan was prominent — so prominent that Klansmen marched down Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. in 1928 — played a significant role in his defeat, and not only in selected Southern states,” Goldfield said.

In 1924, Congress passed a new immigration law that severely restricted immigration from Southern and eastern European countries with large populations of Roman Catholics and Jews, Goldfield said.

“There was a particular fear and prejudice against Roman Catholic immigrants as somehow owing their allegiance to the Pope and not to the (United States), and concerning their enjoyment of alcohol during an era of Prohibition,” Goldfield said.

“Al Smith was an avowed ‘wet,’ seeking to overturn Prohibition, which reinforced this prejudice,” Goldfield said.

Smith lost the presidential election by a wide margin, Edmund A. Moore wrote in his book, “A Catholic Runs for President: The Campaign of 1928.”

“The religious factor is of particular importance both for 1928 and for the future course of American history,” Moore wrote.