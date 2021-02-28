The movie, "Judas and the Black Messiah," accurately depicts government conspiracy against Black Panthers, a former Winston-Salem member says

"It just exposes the government's conspiracy against them," Mendez said. "What they (the Panthers) were doing was needed in the communities, trying to feed people and dealing their essential needs."

The Panthers' benevolent work was necessary because segregation was prevalent in the 1960s, Mendez said.

"The legacy and vestiges of segregation is still very much prevalent despite all of the progress that we've made," Mendez said.

No distinction

Little said he met and spoke with Hampton in November 1969, when he visited the party's national headquarters in Berkeley, Calif.

During their conversation, Hampton told Little that the Black Panther Party could not effectively operate in the South because there was no distinction between the Ku Klux Klan and police, Little said.

Little responded, he said, by pointing out that the majority of the nation's Black residents lived in the South at that time.

"He then said to me, '50 Panthers will be killed in Winston-Salem before you get a base (of support),'" Little said.

Hampton told Little that the Panthers had support in cities such as Chicago and Oakland, Little said.