The N.C. Attorney General's race is still tight. Incumbent Josh Stein said he is confident that he will win.

O'Neill filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections over the ad. O'Neill said state officials have not yet contacted him about the complaint.

"I find it sad and unfortunate that the Attorney General, Josh Stein, had to resort to running a false and malicious ad to maintain his political power," O'Neill said.

During the campaign, O'Neill and Stein have clashed heatedly over the issue of untested rape kits.

An audit in 2018 revealed that North Carolina had 15,000 untested rape kits.

Stein pushed for additional funding to get rape kits tested and a new state law was passed to prevent future backlogs. Authorities have said the backlog was the result of DNA testing that wasn't available in criminal cases until the 1990s, the high costs of testing and that victims sometimes recanted allegations, according to a 2019 Journal story. In April 2019, Stein praised the Winston-Salem Police Department for submitting 346 aging sexual-assault kits to the State Crime Lab for review and testing.