"The right to choose should be protected.' Abortion rights supporters demonstrate in Winston-Salem after leaked draft court opinion.

A group of 33 abortion rights supporters demonstrated Tuesday in downtown Winston-Salem in response to a leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the Ward Federal Building and then walked to the sidewalk along Main Street. The protesters displayed their signs toward drivers on Main Street.

Some of the signs said, "Abortion is Healthcare," "My Body, My Choice," "Access to Abortion is a Basic Right," "80% of Americans Want Legal Abortion. Don’t Move Backward," "Women Rights are Human Rights," "We are Not Going Back," "Men 4 Women" and "Protect Women."

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, that decision would likely lead to abortion bans in nearly half of the states and could affect the outcome of the November elections. The court cautioned Tuesday that the draft does not represent its final word on the landmark 49-year-old case.

The draft opinion states there is no constitutional right to abortion services, and it would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure. Associate Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, signed the opinion.

In Winston-Salem, the abortion rights demonstrators moved to the intersection of Main and Second streets and displayed their signs to drivers on both streets.

Many drivers honked the horns and yelled in support of the protesters.

Wayne Stroller of Kernersville, a demonstrator, said he wasn't surprised by the draft opinion.

"Alito's reasoning is disingenuous because the court has sustained women's rights to an abortion in previous rulings," Stroller said.

State Sen. Paul Lowe Jr., D-Forsyth, and State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, criticized the court's draft opinion.

"The news of this decision is alarming but not surprising," Lowe said. "The right to choose should be protected, and I thoroughly disagree with the statements in the leaked opinion draft."

Lowe said he has always supported a woman's right to choose what she does with her body.

"I hope that the Supreme Court redirects its decision in a direction that reflects that sentiment," Lowe said.

Evelyn described the draft opinion as an "assault on freedom," she said.

"The U.S. Supreme Court granted women this right 49 years ago," Terry said. "Privilege obviously has no boundaries."

State Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Forysth, said that it was unfortunate that the court's draft opinion was publicly leaked.

"The employees take an oath of confidentiality, and disclosing court documents is forbidden," Zachary said. "This appears to be a draft. Whether it's a majority draft or a draft by one justice is what is unknown. It certainly chips away at the public's confidence in the court."

At a Raleigh news conference, Bobbie Richardson, the chairwoman of the N.C. Democratic Party, said that voters must elect Democrats to protect women's abortion rights.

"To be clear, this is a draft opinion," Richardson said. "It is not the final word yet. Abortion is still safe and legal in North Carolina."

However, Richardson said, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, that decision would be "devastating for the millions of people across North Carolina, whose abortion access and control over their bodies now hang in the balance."

The draft opinion reflects anti-abortion group’s plant to ban abortions across the United States, Richardson said.

"Make no mistake, North Carolina Democrats will continue to fight like hell to protect the rights to access safe, legal abortion," Richardson said.

Jeanie Mancini, the president of March for Life, an anti-group, tweeted Tuesday that she was saddened by the leak of the draft opinion, "and how toxic and damaging such an action is to our judiciary."

Mancini said that she was "blown away by the breadth, clarity and truth" of the draft opinion after she read it.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, then "the chaos of an erroneously decided decision 50 years ago that has had such a profoundly negative impact on our culture and all women and men would finally be set right," Mancini said.

At the protest, Reina Hendren of Winston-Salem, a demonstrator, said she attended the rally because "I don’t think politics belong in women’s rights."

Tonya Haizlip, a protester, agreed with Hendren.

"I feel like the whole Supreme Court decision, and what they are trying to do is an assault on women's rights," Haizlip said. "Countless young women and children are raped and assaulted, and a pregnancy results, adding to their trauma.

"Young girls can’t be out here," Haizlip said. "We can be out here and fight for them."

Rebecca Silberman of Winston-Salem, another demonstrator, said that Supreme Court's official ruling on Roe vs. Wade will not stop abortions.

"Abortions will happen no matter if they legal are not," Silberman said. "Roe protects a woman's right to choose and for the safety of their body.

"So repealing Roe will mean that poor and single women will be forced to have their children," Silberman said. "It keeps people without access in bad situations. Rich women will always be to get an abortion no matter the law."

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.