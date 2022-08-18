There’s already a shortage of jailers in Forsyth. Attacks could make that worse, says sheriff

The recent attack on two detention officers at the Forsyth County Jail threatens to worsen an already significant shortage of detention officers at the jail, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said.

"We are trying to close that gap," Kimbrough said Wednesday at a news conference in which the sheriff announced that his office would file charges against the jail inmate accused of assaulting and seriously injuring the officers. "We are trying to bring people here to work."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has money in its budget for a total of 250 detention officers, Kimbrough said. Because of the shortage, there are 169 detention officers who work at the jail.

Forsyth County officials are aware of the shortage, and have taken measures to address the issue, said Damon Sanders-Pratt, a deputy county manager.

Matthew Logan West, 24, of Walkertown is charged with two counts of assault on detention center employees, inflicting serious injuries and possession of a weapon as a prisoner, according to arrest warrants.

West is accused of brutally assaulting the officers last Friday in the jail and possessing a makeshift knife or shank, the warrant said.

West was being held Thursday in the jail with his bond set at $1.5 million on the latest charges against him, court records show. West also is facing a murder charge in connection with the Jan. 10 shooting death of a Winston-Salem man.

Detention officers who guard the jail's inmates deal with unpleasant situations daily at the jail, Kimbrough said. The attack Aug. 12 on two detention officers demonstrates how dangerous their jobs are, the sheriff said.

"It's a very stressful place,” Kimbrough said. "And when we have incidents like that, it heightens the awareness of everybody."

The injured officers may heal from their wounds, but they will endure and remember the psychological trauma of being beaten for the rest of their lives, Kimbrough said.

Sheriff’s offices in the state's urban counties also are experiencing shortages among detention officers at their jails, Kimbrough said.

"As for safety, we have some things that we are asking for from our commissioners in terms of 21st Century technology and enhancing some of the systems that are already there” in the jail, Kimbrough said.

"But, it's going to take funding," Kimbrough said. "It’s going to take a lot of things. We are excited about it because we are about to close this gap."

The sheriff’s office is deploying some its patrol deputies to work inside the jail, Kimbrough said.

"We are utilizing all of our resources," Kimbrough said.

The attack on the two detention officers also deters local residents from applying to become Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies, Kimbrough said. The incident also affected the men and women who work as detention officers inside the jail.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a 5% mid-salary adjustment for all county employees, including detention officers, during the 2021-22 fiscal year, said Sanders-Pratt.

The commissioners approved a $2,000 coronavirus premium payment and a night-shift differential hourly pay adjustment for these officers, Sanders-Pratt said, "because there was a particular challenge staffing the detention center at night."

The commissioners also agreed to pay for a compensation study, which is underway, and that will likely result in an increase for detention officer positions, Sanders-Pratt said.

An additional $1,000 coronavirus premium payment is forthcoming in September for detention officers who have worked during the eligibility period, he said.

The sheriff’s office’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is $69.7 million, said Christina Howell, an agency spokeswoman.

David Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County commissioners, said that the county cannot currently afford to hire any more detention officers. The commissioners will look for money to hire more detention officers in the county’s budget for fiscal year 2023-24, Plyler said.

“It’s taxpayers’ money, and we have to find it,” Plyler said.

Detention officers are among the lowest paid employees within the sheriff’s office, Plyler said.

The starting annual salary of detention officers is $41,084, according to the sheriff’s office’s website. The beginning salary for deputies is $42,344.

"I don’t know if more jailers would solve the problem,” Plyler said. “You would have to raise the salaries of the jailers."