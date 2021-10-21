Three of the four Rural Hall town council members resign; Its town manager also resigns

"The hate-fueled, almost warlike shenanigans that I have witnessed for the past two years have worn on me," McDermon wrote.

"With all of this in mind, I have decided that I cannot remain on this town council for two more years to work with elected officials who demonstrated a lack of respect and support for our town manager, Ms. Garner," McDermon wrote.

"She deserved better," McDermon wrote. "Things like this are a shameful stain on the town of Rural Hall and those who have promoted it."

Plunkett referred questions about his resignation to D. Barrett Burge of Winston-Salem, Rural Hall’s town attorney. Burge couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Plunkett wrote that he disagreed with the treatment of the town’s staff by some members of the town council and local residents. Plunkett has served 12 years as a council member.

"Our town manager has been the subject of many of these attacks, including false accusations and lies by citizens and some members of this elected body," Plunkett wrote.

"These actions and others are intolerable, and I refuse to be a part of it," Plunkett wrote. "So therefore I am resigning my seat on the town council today."