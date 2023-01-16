Too many people are silent about injustices, retired judge tells hundreds at Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration.

Too many people are silent and need to shine their light into the world to fight injustice, Denise Hartsfield, a retired district court judge for Forsyth County, told about 400 people gathered Monday at Union Baptist Church for the 43rd Noon Hour Commemoration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We need to be reminded that we are here today to celebrate this man, this man a King, not in the Biblical sense or the royal sense, but a man dedicated to change and mobility and advancement for the disadvantaged, the disenfranchised, the lonely and depressed and those who are the least of them," Hartsfield said.

Hartsfield, 68, said she was an eighth-grader in Winston-Salem when King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents typically didn't pick her up from school.

But on that day, they did.

"I remember the tears in my mama's (eyes), and the glassy look in my father's eyes when they told me that this King had been assassinated," she said.

Four years later, in 1972, she was a 17-year-old freshman at Spelman College in Atlanta, where King was born. King's sister, Christine King Farris, taught reading and other English-related subjects at Spelman, and King's wife, Coretta Scott King, also taught classes at the school.

The theme of Monday's Noon Hour event was taken from a quote from King: "The silence of the good people is more dangerous than the brutality of the bad people."

Hartsfield continued with that theme in her speech.

"We got some Black moderates now," she said. "We even got some conservative Republicans. We even got some folk going on the side of the Donald (former president Donald Trump). We still have to hope they will understand and hear that they can't be silent. We can't be silent."

She said one of the most devastating days was when Tim Scott, a Black U.S. senator from South Carolina, voted against Ketanji Brown Jackson, who became the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

"(He) wouldn't vote for this sister, who I'm sure had to remind him of his momma or his aunt," Hartsfield said.

When Hartsfield was first elected in 2002, she became the second Black female elected district court judge in Forsyth County's history.

Too many people, Hartsfield said, stay silent and make all kinds of excuses why they can't support this initiative or that candidate.

"'Well, you know I can't come out and support that … because we're nonpartisan,'" Hartsfield said.

Hartsfield said she learned first-hand what happens when people, like her, refuse to be silent. Last year, she ran as a Democrat to be Forsyth County's top prosecutor. She ultimately lost by 3,320 votes to Republican incumbent Jim O'Neill.

She brought up Monday a major issue in the campaign -- what she alleged were misleading and sometimes false campaign ads and mailers.

Hartsfield held a news conference in which she criticized O’Neill for a mailer that falsely implied she was disciplined for the Wake Forest incident and removed from office. She was never disciplined for the Wake Forest University incident and she was not removed from office. She was suspended for a period of time for the ticket-fixing scandal and returned to the bench.

Hate Out of Winston-Salem accused O’Neill of racism for an ad put out by Defend US, a political action committee that had supported O’Neill in his AG race. That ad called Hartsfield “dangerous” and showed a darkened campaign photo of Hartsfield, who is Black. O'Neill defended the ads that his campaign authorized as accurate and declined to comment on any ads or mailers that his campaign didn't put out.

Hartsfield said the local campaign mirrored what was happening to other Black female candidates across the country, including Cheri Beasley, who unsuccessfully ran for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina.

"It was the villanization of Black women," Hartsfield said, mentioning other Black female candidates such as Stacey Abrams, who ran for governor in Georgia. "They made us look 10 shades darker than we could ever look. It's not our darkness that scares us and it's not our darkness that scares them either. It's our light."

