Town of Rural Hall threatens lawsuit against former town manager over severance, according to court document.

The day after Garner resigned, she accepted an offer to become the city manager in Graham. As Rural Hall's town manager, Garner was paid an annual salary of $111,514, according to Wade Gilley Jr., the town's finance director.

In the court document filed Tuesday, James announced his intent to file a lawsuit on behalf of the town of Rural Hall against Garner at least by Nov. 15. Garner is scheduled to start her new job in Graham on Nov. 15, where she will be paid an annual salary of $120,000 and up to $5,000 in moving expenses, according to an Oct. 22 story in the Burlington Times-News.

James said in the document that a six-figure settlement agreement, or severance package, should never have been paid to Garner for a number of reasons. James said the agreement violates state law because the finance director did not get a chance to do a pre-audit to figure out whether there was enough money to pay. As a result, the agreement is null and void, James said.