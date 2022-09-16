Track at Bowman Gray set for resurfacing as part of stadium improvement plan

A crew will mill the top layer of the racing track at Bowman Gray Stadium during the week of Sept. 19, the city of Winston-Salem said Friday. The crew also will repave the track’s surface.

The project will address the wear and tear on the track during the summer’s racing season, the city said.

Contractors, who carried out the work last December, will do the work again at no additional cost, the city said. The resurfacing was the final phase of the city’s $9 million package of stadium improvements.

Samples of the track taken by an engineering firm revealed that compression of the asphalt in seven areas caused premature deterioration of the surface in those areas, the city said.

Rather than patching the areas, the construction team agreed that milling and repaving the track are the right approach, the city said.

The city has hired an engineering firm to monitor the installation of the new surface to ensure the asphalt meets standards for temperature, density, mix design and flatness, the city said.

The work is scheduled to be completed before Winston-Salem State University’s homecoming football game Oct. 1 in the stadium, the city said.