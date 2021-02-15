Trampoline parks would be required to have liability insurance state Senate bill

A state Senate bill introduced Monday would require trampoline parks be regulated in the same manner as zip line and challenge courses.

Senate Bill 94 has Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, as its primary sponsor. The bill would become law when signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The bill would require trampoline park operators to obtain liability insurance. It exempts trampolines in private residences not open to the public and without a fee for use charge.

Nickel could not be immediately reached for comment about his reasons for filing SB94.

There has been a proliferation of trampoline parks in the past five years, including three in Winston-Salem and at least seven in the Triad.

Trampoline parks were allowed to re-open following COVID-19 protocols in September.

State law covering zip lines and challenge courses prohibits ownership and operation "without carrying insurance coverage provided by an accepted insurer of at least $1 million per occurrence and $2 million in the aggregate against liability for injury to persons or property arising out of the operation of the facility or use of such device."