Trampoline parks would be required to have liability insurance state Senate bill

A state Senate bill introduced Monday would require trampoline parks be regulated in the same manner as zip line and challenge courses.
Senate Bill 94 has Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, as its primary sponsor. The bill would become law when signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The bill would require trampoline park operators to obtain liability insurance. It exempts trampolines in private residences not open to the public and without a fee for use charge.
Nickel could not be immediately reached for comment about his reasons for filing SB94.
There has been a proliferation of trampoline parks in the past five years, including three in Winston-Salem and at least seven in the Triad.
Trampoline parks were allowed to re-open following COVID-19 protocols in September.
State law covering zip lines and challenge courses prohibits ownership and operation "without carrying insurance coverage provided by an accepted insurer of at least $1 million per occurrence and $2 million in the aggregate against liability for injury to persons or property arising out of the operation of the facility or use of such device."
Trampoline park owners and operators would be required to provide proof of insurance at the request of the state's Insurance commissioner.
The bill also would require the state Labor Department "to study trampoline park financial responsibility and appropriating funds ($50,000) for that purpose" and submit a report by April 30, 2022.
Urban Air Adventure Park debuted at 200 Summit Square Blvd. in Winston-Salem in October.
The facility offers wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses, tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes. The park also features patented attractions that can only be found at Urban Air, including Sky Rider and Spin Zone Bumper Cars.
Surge Trampoline Park opened in 2018 in the 35,000-square-foot facility at 2051 Griffith Road, a former hhGregg retail site off Hanes Mall Boulevard. The facility was Surge's first in North Carolina.
It contains a large open court of interconnected trampolines; jousting battle beam; toddler zone; gymnastics tumble tracks; multiple dodge ball courts; spinning wipe out apparatus; basketball dunking goals; foam pits; a rock climbing wall; and a flying trapeze area.
Rockin’ Jump has a 30,000-square-foot facility at 7840 North Point Blvd. Rockin’ Jump bought the facility, as well as one in Greensboro, from Airbound Trampoline in April 2017.
The 30,000-square-foot facility also has a slam dunk zone, X beam jousting, rock climbing wall and two zones for ages 6 and under.
None of the three Winston-Salem trampoline parks could be immediately reached for comment about SB94.
