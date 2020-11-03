Treasurer's race close in early voting. Folwell leads Chatterji

The race for state treasurer has started as tight as predicted between Republican incumbent Dale Folwell and Democratic challenger Ronnie Chatterji.

With unofficial early voting results in, along with 50% of the state's 2,662 precincts, Folwell is leading by a 50.9% to 49.1% margin.

As projected, Folwell's strength has been in mostly rural counties in the eastern, southeastern and western parts of the state, while Chatterji is ahead in the state's urban counties.

As of 9:20 p.m., Chatterji is leading Folwell in Forsyth County by a 56% to 44% margin, along with 61.5% to 38.5% in Guilford County.

Folwell holds a 53.1 to 46.9% margin out of 3.17 million votes in absentee one-stop, while Chatterji is ahead 63.9% to 36.1% out of 957,876 absentee by-mail votes.

However, Folwell is dominating Election Day voting by a 68.9% to 31.1% margin out of 411,573 ballots.

