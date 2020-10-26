Tuesday is your last day to request an absentee ballot. Here's how to do it this late in the game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth County Government Center

201 N. Chestnut Street

To track the status of your request and your mail-in ballot, use BallotTrax: northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/

To see whether your absentee ballot has been accepted, use the state’s Voter Search tool: vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Enter your name in the appropriate fields, then click on your name and look for the information in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section. In North Carolina, all early votes are considered absentee votes.

And elections officials say it’s important to mail or deliver your ballot as soon as possible to ensure it’s received in time for the 2020 election. You can cast your absentee ballot by:

Mailing it to your county board of elections. It must be postmarked on or before Election Day on Nov. 3 – and be aware that, because mail is picked up at different times, it isn’t necessarily postmarked on the day you drop it off.

Dropping it off at any early voting site in your county.