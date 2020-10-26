Tuesday is your last day to request an absentee ballot. Here's how to do it this late in the game.

If you want to vote by mail or drop off your ballot this year and you haven’t already requested an absentee ballot, time is running short.
In North Carolina, you have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, to request an absentee ballot. Your request must be received by the county elections board by the deadline, and you must be registered to vote prior to requesting the absentee ballot.
If you’ve waited this long to make the request, your best option is to use State Board’s Absentee Ballot Request Portal: votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home.
You can also complete an absentee ballot request form (click here for the link) and email, fax or return the form in person to your county board of elections.
Don’t mail your ballot request this late in the game, as it isn’t likely to be received in time.
Here’s the election board information for Forsyth County residents:
Fax: (336) 727-2893
Email: absentee@forsyth.cc
Address: Forsyth County Board of Elections
Forsyth County Government Center
201 N. Chestnut Street
To track the status of your request and your mail-in ballot, use BallotTrax: northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/
To see whether your absentee ballot has been accepted, use the state’s Voter Search tool: vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
Enter your name in the appropriate fields, then click on your name and look for the information in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section. In North Carolina, all early votes are considered absentee votes.
And elections officials say it’s important to mail or deliver your ballot as soon as possible to ensure it’s received in time for the 2020 election. You can cast your absentee ballot by:
Mailing it to your county board of elections. It must be postmarked on or before Election Day on Nov. 3 – and be aware that, because mail is picked up at different times, it isn’t necessarily postmarked on the day you drop it off.
Dropping it off at any early voting site in your county.
Dropping it off at your county board of elections office by 5 p.m. on Election Day on Nov. 3.
Can't make the Tuesday deadline? You can still vote early and in person through Oct. 31. You can also register to vote through Oct. 31 at early voting sites. Find yours on the state's one-stop voting site search: vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/
Or you can vote on Election Day, Nov. 3, at your assigned precinct.
