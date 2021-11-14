Turmoil continues in Rural Hall as lawsuit looms.

He also alleges that McDermon, Stigall and Plunkett had illegal meetings in order to hash out the settlement agreement. McDermon, Stigall and Plunkett have all denied the allegations in a letter to the editor that was published Nov. 2 in the Winston-Salem Journal.

Neither James nor McDermon, Stigall and Plunkett have disclosed the amount of the settlement agreement. James has said the settlement agreement is marked confidential and he wants a Forsyth County judge to determine whether to release it.

Under state law, settlements made on behalf of a public agency, a public official or a public employee cannot be confidential. They are public records.

In an interview last month with the Journal, Plunkett said he felt comfortable approving a confidential settlement partly because of what he called harassment against Garner. McDermon said in an email exchange with the Journal that he and the other council members were acting on the advice of Burge, then the town attorney.

He indicated that three to four other attorneys representing the town's interests negotiated the settlement.