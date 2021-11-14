Turmoil continues in Rural Hall as lawsuit looms.

On Monday, Megan M. Garner, former Rural Hall town manager, will become city manager of Graham in Alamance County. Also on Monday, Garner might be sued by her former employer.
It's the latest in the still-evolving turmoil in the small town of 3,351 people that exploded on Oct. 21, when three members of the Rural Hall Town Council resigned abruptly, along with Garner, who did not submit a resignation letter. Also resigning on that day was D. Barrett Burge, who had been the town's attorney. A week before, Town Clerk Dora K. Moore, submitted her resignation letter, with her last day being Oct. 27.
Garner accepted the job of city manager in Graham on Oct. 22, with an annual salary of $120,000. She had been paid $111,514 a year and had been Rural Hall town manager since 2017.
The interim town manager, Frank James, resigned the day after Election Day, Nov. 2, but interim Town Attorney Randy James (no relation) said Frank James, who served for 38 years as the town's first town manager, had always intended to serve a short amount of time and resign.
Much of the turmoil is centered on what the three former council members have described as a smear campaign against Garner. The allegation was that $1.5 million went missing during Garner's tenure. No criminal charges have been filed against Garner, and Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, has said there is no active criminal investigation.
A town audit presented at a meeting on Nov. 8 showed there was no $1.5 million missing, but town officials have not disclosed the amount of a six-figure settlement agreement with Garner that the three former council members approved before they resigned, even though state law says settlements on behalf of a public official cannot be sealed. One former council member, John McDermon, told the Winston-Salem Journal that several attorneys "representing the town's interests" hashed out the agreement over six weeks, and the option was either approve the settlement or end up in court. The settlement agreement has been described as a severance package.
On Nov. 1, State Treasurer Dale Folwell requested that State Auditor Beth Wood investigate the town's financial statements in an effort to determine once and for all whether the allegations about the $1.5 million have merit. Wood has declined through a spokesman to comment on Folwell's request.
The Rural Hall Town Council held its first official meeting on Nov. 8 since the three former council members resigned. The council includes two members — Eddie Horn and Terry Bennett — who were appointed and then elected to the seats vacated by Jesse Stigall and Ricky Plunkett. John McDermon, who also resigned, was not up for re-election, and his seat remains vacant.
Eddie Carrick, a certified public accountant, presented the town's audit for fiscal year 2020-21, which showed that no money was missing. Randy James, who attended the meeting, said Carrick was directly asked about the allegedly missing $1.5 million, and Carrick said he found no evidence that $1.5 million had vanished from the town's budget.
But other questions remain.
One major question is at the center of the lawsuit Randy James has said in a court document that he intends to file on Monday against Garner. That is about a six-figure settlement agreement that Stigall, Plunkett and McDermon approved at the Oct. 21 meeting. Council member Susan Gordon voted against the agreement, which was discussed in closed session but voted on in open session, according to Randy James.
James has accused McDermon, Stigall and Plunkett of violating state law in approving the settlement. He said that the settlement agreement, or severance package, should have undergone a pre-audit by the town's finance director to figure out whether the town had enough money to pay for it. He also has said that there should have been a budget amendment, which would have required a public meeting. Those two things were not done, he said.
He also alleges that McDermon, Stigall and Plunkett had illegal meetings in order to hash out the settlement agreement. McDermon, Stigall and Plunkett have all denied the allegations in a letter to the editor that was published Nov. 2 in the Winston-Salem Journal.
Neither James nor McDermon, Stigall and Plunkett have disclosed the amount of the settlement agreement. James has said the settlement agreement is marked confidential and he wants a Forsyth County judge to determine whether to release it.
Under state law, settlements made on behalf of a public agency, a public official or a public employee cannot be confidential. They are public records.
In an interview last month with the Journal, Plunkett said he felt comfortable approving a confidential settlement partly because of what he called harassment against Garner. McDermon said in an email exchange with the Journal that he and the other council members were acting on the advice of Burge, then the town attorney.
He indicated that three to four other attorneys representing the town's interests negotiated the settlement.
"Our options were to accept it or go to court," he said in the emails. "And our Attorney's advice was clear and unambiguous. If it went to court the settlement would most likely not even be a down payment on the net cost to the town. So with options to either accept an agreement that took multiple attorneys to hash out over a six-week time frame, or roll the dice and go to court we voted 3 to 1 to accept the terms of the agreement."
When asked to elaborate, he declined to comment further on the settlement agreement.
Minutes for the Oct. 21 meeting were supposed to be approved at the Nov. 8 meeting, but James said that they were not approved because there were typographical errors in those minutes as well as minutes for an Oct. 11 meeting, an Oct. 25 meeting and a Nov. 1 briefing. He said he is working to make changes to the minutes so they will be approved at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 13.
On the agenda for the Nov. 8 meeting is a Town Charter Amendment, but town officials have not provided any information on what that amendment is. James said discussion on the amendment was tabled because the meeting ran long. Council members decided to take up the amendment at a later meeting.
The website for the Town of Rural Hall had an agenda for the Oct. 21 meeting, but that was taken off. No agenda is listed for the Oct. 21, Oct. 25 or Nov. 8 meeting or for the Nov. 1 agenda briefing. Oct. 4 is the last meeting for which minutes are posted.
