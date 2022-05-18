Turnout tops 16% in Forsyth County primary

Turnout in Forsyth County reached 16.5% percent in Tuesday's primary, as more than 43,000 of the county's 265,000 voters cast ballots.

Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County, said that election day ran smoothly.

"We have a lot of new precinct officials, and we opened all the polling places on time," Tusjii said.

Tsujii said there were a few cases of Libertarian voters who thought they could vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, when that's not the case. Unaffiliated voters are allowed to take part in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, but the Libertarians had no primary to contest.

Other situations that cropped up included voters who thought they had changed their party affiliations but had not, Tsujii said.

In 2018, turnout was 11.6%, with slightly more than 29,000 of the county's 255,000 then-registered voters casting ballots. Tsujii said that the number of people voting early this year — some 13,600 people— was an early indication that turnout would be higher this year than in 2018.

The county has seven new voting precincts that went into effect for this election cycle, but Tsujii said that did not appear to cause much confusion among voters who found themselves in a new precinct.

"We sent out new voter cards because of redistricting and sent notices to those voters," Tsujii said. "We had no calls regarding that."

Tsujii said that absentee ballots, if they were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive by Friday, will count. He said the number of provisional ballots would be determined on Thursday.

