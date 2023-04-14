U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., has endorsed former President Donald Trump for president in 2024.

"Just a few years ago America was strong, but now under (President) Joe Biden, we are a nation in decline," Budd, who lives in Davie County, said in a statement. "Our economy is faltering, our wide-open southern border is tragically wrecking lives, and our country's power and influence in the world is diminished.

"Under President Trump, our economy saw record-setting growth, and families were starting to get ahead," Budd said. "Neighborhoods were safer. Across the globe, we were achieving peace. We were respected by allies and feared by enemies.

"That's why I endorse Donald J. Trump for president," Budd said. "Hardworking, everyday families need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace."

Budd, a former three-term congressman, won North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat in November 2022 by defeating Democrat Cheri Beasley.

Budd succeeded retired Republican. Sen. Richard Burr, a Winston-Salem native. Trump endorsed Budd in his bid to win the Senate seat.