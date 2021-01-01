UDC appeals Winston-Salem Confederate statue ruling to state supreme court

That lawsuit was dismissed by Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan on May 8, 2019. Morgan said in his order that the UDC lacked what is called standing: That because the UDC had not asserted ownership of the statue or concrete injury in the statue's removal, it had no right to sue.

The UDC appealed that decision to the N.C. Court of Appeals, which in a 2-1 decision on Dec. 15 found no error in Morgan's 2019 ruling.

The state UDC is citing the dissent filed by Appellate Judge John Tyson in its decision to appeal to the state Supreme Court. Because the appellate court split on the Dec. 15 ruling, the UDC has an appeal by right to the state Supreme Court.

In his dissent, Tyson said the UDC doesn't have to show sole ownership of the statue to have a stake in the case, and notes that the city had repeatedly identified the UDC as the statue's owner by sending the group notice that it had to remove it.

Tyson goes on to say that because the statue's ownership appears uncertain, it could be treated as unclaimed property and therefore, under state law, owned by the state.