Unfamiliar candidates compete for Forsyth voters in 10th congressional district

"We're facing issues in our society that are not simple, and don't fit snuggly on a billboard or bumper sticker."

Presidential race

McHenry said he's well aware that the 2020 presidential campaign is going to overshadow his race, though he added "it's always that way in presidential election years."

"You're just seeing the nationalization of election campaign more so this year, so I'm just trying to stick to my knitting, stick to my message, introduce myself to as many folks as I can, and control what I can control.

“From cutting taxes, protecting our border, fighting the opioid epidemic and supporting our troops, I will continue to support legislation that will improve the lives of families here in the 10th District," McHenry said.

McHenry said that "I've been outspoken that we need to everything in our control to control the spread, to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe, including wearing a mask. I've tried to model that behavior."

"People want to know when we're going to get to the other side of this virus, to reopen our economy and our schools, and that the government and private sector are doing everything they can on safety measures, such as bringing personal protection equipment manufacturing back home.