Unfamiliar candidates compete for Forsyth voters in 10th congressional district

The redrawing of the 10th Congressional District means that eight-term incumbent Rep. Patrick McHenry is having to introduce himself to local voters, just like his Democratic opponent David Parker.
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County have long been part of the 5th District and the seat was held by U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx. The redrawing took Forsyth out of the 5th, splitting it between the 10th District and the 6th District.
The new 10th District takes in a small part of Winston-Salem and suburban Forsyth County communities of Clemmons, Lewisville, Rural Hall, the northern areas of the county and portions of Kernersville and Walkertown.
The district also includes all of Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties, as well as most of Iredell and all of Catawba and Lincoln counties.
Meanwhile, the new 6th District includes the vast majority of Winston-Salem and Guilford County in what is projected to be a Democrat-leaning district.
McHenry lives in Denver, which is about 70 miles southwest of Forsyth County, while Parker lives in Statesville.
Even with its new configuration, the district still leans Republican and is considered a safe district for Republicans.
In McHenry's eight elections, his victory margin has been as narrow as 57% to 43% in 2008 and 2012, and as wide as 71% to 29% in 2010.
"It's been a unique challenge for campaigning for sure," McHenry said.
"I had an aggressive plan of meetings with local community, business, elected, health and educational officials that was essentially shut down in March."
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, he's been doing Zoom and conference call events, campaign flyers and phone calls.
"My staff has taken extensive steps to learn about the new counties (in the 10th), and it has been quite confusing for voters as well," McHenry said.
Parker said he is undaunted by McHenry's previous victories and the 2020 forecasts. He didn't want McHenry to run unopposed.
Parker stressed he is playing the long game considering the 10th District will be in its 2021-22 configuration for just the next term given the likelihood North Carolina will pick up a 14th congressional seat after the 2020 Census.
"I'm raising awareness of my campaign for 2020 and for future elections since the legislature will be redrawing districts again," Parker said.
New look
McHenry said it is the fourth redistricting he has experienced since being elected to the U.S. House in November 2004.
After having counties in previous renditions of his districts touching the South Carolina and Tennessee boarders, the revamped 10th will touch the Virginia border for the first time.
In terms of urban presence in the 10th, Asheville is being replaced by Winston-Salem.
McHenry acknowledges that if he wins, he would have "big shoes to fill" when it comes to Foxx's constituent services.
Still, there have been concerns that Forsyth County might draw less attention from 6th and 10th District congressional representatives.
The 2020 congressional district map has Forsyth shifting from being the dominant population base (47.81%) in the 5th District to 14.39% of the 10th’s population base.
Forsyth trails Iredell (21.47%) and Catawba (18.96%) among the eight counties. In fact, the 10th’s Forsyth footprint would not be much larger than Rockingham (12.77%) and Surry (10.04%).
“While the changed 10th District includes new territory, I have quickly learned that the voters share the same set of values that my current constituents and I do," McHenry said.
Parker said the redrawn districts has Forsyth "in an interesting position of having two representatives in Congress, but putting those suburban voters into the reddest of red counties in North Carolina."
Parker said his campaign is "rooted in the Golden Rule and the Constitution because almost every issue can be viewed through those lenses."
"We're facing issues in our society that are not simple, and don't fit snuggly on a billboard or bumper sticker."
Presidential race
McHenry said he's well aware that the 2020 presidential campaign is going to overshadow his race, though he added "it's always that way in presidential election years."
"You're just seeing the nationalization of election campaign more so this year, so I'm just trying to stick to my knitting, stick to my message, introduce myself to as many folks as I can, and control what I can control.
“From cutting taxes, protecting our border, fighting the opioid epidemic and supporting our troops, I will continue to support legislation that will improve the lives of families here in the 10th District," McHenry said.
McHenry said that "I've been outspoken that we need to everything in our control to control the spread, to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe, including wearing a mask. I've tried to model that behavior."
"People want to know when we're going to get to the other side of this virus, to reopen our economy and our schools, and that the government and private sector are doing everything they can on safety measures, such as bringing personal protection equipment manufacturing back home.
"We need to speed through medical advances to treat COVID-19 as long as they are safe and reliable," McHenry said.
Parker said the 10th District, as well as most federal races, "will be a referendum on the failures of Congress on addressing the pandemic."
"They passed the one stimulus bill under tremendous amount of pressure from voters when it looked like the economy was going to end up in tatters," Parker said.
Parker said McHenry fits right into that scenario, saying he has spent more time protecting President Donald Trump's policies and actions that trying to pass laws to help ordinary North Carolinians as Republican ranking member of the House Financial Service committee.
Parker said he believes the Trump administration's overall response to the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn has been "ill-advised and stumbling throughout," which he said could create the opposite of Trump coattails for McHenry.
"The Trump agenda is not forward thinking or oriented, but just about what can he do to get re-elected."
