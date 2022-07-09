Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears encourages fellow Republicans to campaign in minority neighborhoods to get votes in the November elections

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears encouraged Republican candidates running for public offices in the November elections to campaign for minority voters.

"It can be done," Sears said about a GOP effort to attract Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans to vote for Republican candidates. "It will be done, and you are the ones to do it."

Sears, 58, a Republican, delivered the keynote speech Saturday at the Forsyth County Republican Party's fundraising event at the Legacy Stable and Events in southeastern Winston-Salem.

More than 200 people, including Republican elected officials, candidates and GOP officials, attended.

Sears, a Marine veteran and a Jamaican immigrant, was part of a Republican sweep of Virginia's top offices in the November 2021 elections in the Commonwealth. Sears took office in January along with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

She is the first Black woman to be elected to statewide office in Virginia.

During her 40-minute speech, Sears told the audience how she won a close election for the lieutenant governor's job in Virginia. She also spoke about her background and her support for gun rights, school choice and conservative solutions to social problems that plague society.

In January 2021, Sears entered the race with five other candidates and endured the aftermath of the November 2020 elections in which Republican President Donald Trump lost to Democratic President Joe Biden as well as the special election in January 2021 in which two Democratic Senate candidates prevailed.

"It was hard," Sears said of her campaign. "We didn't have any money. But we kept going. And the Democrats kept making silly mistakes."

Sears said she managed to receive enough support from Democratic voters to win.

Her victory demonstrates that Republicans should and must grow their party in part by attracting minorities to support their candidates, Sears said.

"The Republican Party is a business," Sears said. "And a business needs new customers."

Sears urged Republican candidates to advertise their candidacies in minority-owned newspapers and on minority-oriented radio stations as well as broadcast their political ads during TV programs that Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans are watching.

"Whatever the Democrats don't want you to do, then do that," Sears said. "We are not running from the fight. We are not leaving the battlefield.

"We must bring common sense back," Sears said. "We must reach the people. Otherwise, we deserve what we get."

Many prominent elected officials attended the event, including U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, State Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, and Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Several Republicans running for the N.C. General Assembly and for seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education also attended the fundraising event.

In his invocation, the Rev. Robert Barr, a local school board candidate, thanked God for the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturning the Roe vs. Wade decision that provided a constitutional right to abortion.

Tickets to the GOP fundraising event were $100 each, said Ken Raymond, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party. Organizers set a goal to raise $96,000 from the event, and whose proceeds would go to Republican candidates running for public office this fall, Raymond said.

Before her speech, Sears said she traveled to the event to support Forsyth County Republicans.

"We've got elections coming up, and we have to remember that voters need to hear from both sides," Sears said. "We must not take any vote for granted, and we must not assume when it comes to minorities that they are not willing to hear our message.

"I think we have a message of hope and hope for our children, and we want our children to thrive."

After her speech, Robert Clark, a Republican member of the Winston-Salem City Council, described Sears as a rising star among Republican elected officials.

"The state of Virginia gave us a blueprint of how we can win in 2022 and 2024," Clark said.