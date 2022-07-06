 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to visit Winston-Salem on Saturday

20220428_MET_MARCH_ER_12

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears speaks before the fourth annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond on Wednesday. Del. Nick Freitas, R- Culpeper, stands nearby.

 EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the first Black woman to be elected to statewide office in the Old Dominion, will be the keynote speaker Saturday at a fundraising event for the Forsyth County Republican Party.

Sears, 58, a Republican, will appear at 5:45 p.m. at the Legacy Stable and Events, 4151 Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County GOP said Wednesday in a news release.

Earle-Sears was part of a GOP sweep of Virginia’s top offices in November 2021. She took office in January, along with Republicans Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney Gen. Jason Miyares.

The Republican Party will also enjoy a new majority in the House of Delegates, meaning Democrats’ sole remaining hold on power in Richmond will be in the Senate, where their majority is a razor-thin 21-19.

Earle-Sears will cast tie-breaking votes as she oversees the procedural flow of the chamber. The lieutenant governor is also second in line to the governor, and the part-time position is often a steppingstone to higher office.

Local Republicans describe Earle-Winsome as a rising GOP star.

Winsome has filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court to have race-based admissions to colleges and universities declared unconstitutional.

