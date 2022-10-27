Vote set for choosing replacement for Forsyth school board candidate who died this week

The executive committee of the Forsyth County Republican Party will meet Oct. 31 to vote on a replacement for Stan Elrod, a school-board candidate who died Tuesday night.

Elrod, who lived in Clemmons, was one of five candidates running in District 2 for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

The committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Agape Faith Church at 2101 Lewisville Clemmons Road in Clemmons, said Ken Raymond, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party.

The meeting is not open to the public, Raymond said.

The general election is Nov. 8, and Elrod was running for his first public office.

Under state law, Elrod’s name will remain on the ballot, but the executive committee of the Forsyth County Republican Party must name a replacement for him before Election Day, said Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

The votes that Elrod will receive in the election will go to the replacement candidate, Tsujii said.

The current school board has five Democratic members and four Republican members. Early voting began Oct. 20.

The other candidates for the District 2 seat on the school board are Republican incumbent Leah Crowley of Winston-Salem as well as Republican challengers Robert Barr of Clemmons and Steve Wood of Tobaccoville.

Democrat Jennifer Castillo of Winston-Salem also is running for the seat.

Crowley said that the top priority for the school board is improving student achievement scores for reading and math following the classroom disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barr said one of his priorities also is improving student achievement, especially among Black students.

Wood has identified seven priorities, six of which have a local focus: academics; parental rights; school board policy and governance; citizenship and cultural literacy; fiscal responsibility and transparency.

Castillo said that her top priorities are protecting teachers' salaries, school safety, emergency preparedness and getting more resources for students.