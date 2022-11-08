Voters in King and Rural Hall approve the sale of mixed alcoholic beverages.

Voters in King and Rural Hall voted Tuesday night to allow the sale of mixed alcoholic beverages in both communities.

Voters who live the section of King within Forsyth County voted, 140-76, to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters and convention centers, according to unofficial results.

Voters in the Forsyth County’s section of King decided by 138-79 voted to allow an ABC store in the town.

Rural Hall voters cast 648 votes or 64% of the ballots to allow the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters and convention centers in the northern Forsyth County town, according to unofficial results.

Rural Hall voters cast 371 votes, 36.4%, against the sale of mixed beverages in the town.

In the Stokes County section of King, voters decided by 1,965 to 1,156 vote to permit an ABC in the town, according to unofficial results.

King voters in Stokes decided by a 2,073 to 1,053 vote to allow the sale of mixed alcoholic beverages in the town.

Supporters said that allowing an ABC store and the sale of mixed alcoholic beverages in King will bring additional tax revenue to the town and increase business at its restaurants.

Opponents said they opposed an ABC store and the sale of mixed alcoholic beverages in King because it could hurt families and lead to alcoholism.