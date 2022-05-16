Voting starts at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for May primary across NC

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and more than 250,000 Forsyth County residents are eligible to vote in contests that range from U.S. Senate to school board.

Only 13,668 residents cast ballots during the early voting period that ended on Saturday, although turnout increased dramatically on Friday and Saturday, when some 30% of the total number of early votes were cast.

The polls stay open Tuesday until 7:30 p.m. Shortly after the polls close, look for election officials to release the vote totals from early voting, giving a sneak preview on how the contests may turn out. Of course, that depends on election-day voters having the same favorite candidates as the ones who voted early.

Although anyone can vote at any polling place during early voting, on election day voters should go the polling place where they are registered to vote. Anyone who needs to find out where to vote on election day can visit the county board of elections site at forsyth.cc/Elections and click on "Find My Polling Place" among the green banners.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be picking their nominees for U.S. Senate during the primary, but only Republicans will be choosing their nominees for the 5th and 6th congressional districts.

Democrats will choose nominees for N.C. House District 71 and District 74. Republicans will have a primary for N.C. House District 91 and for several judicial contests.

Only Democrats have primaries for nominees for seats on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners: They will pick one nominee for the at-large seat, and two nominees for the District A seats.

Democrats have a primary to choose a nominee for clerk of superior court.

Both parties have busy contests for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

Democrats will pick three at-large nominees and two for District 1.

Republicans will pick three at-large nominees and four for District 2.

