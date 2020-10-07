Want to vote on Election Day? You have until Friday to register.

People who want to vote on Election Day have until Friday to register or postmark their registration applications, said Tim Tsujii, the elections director in Forsyth County.

The deadline on Friday is 5 p.m., when the local elections office closes for the day at the Forsyth County Government Center. The office is on the second floor of the government center at 201 N. Chestnut St.

Registration applications will also be accepted by mail as long as they are postmarked by 5 p.m. Oct. 9. The application form can be downloaded from the websites of the county or state boards of elections.

People who register in offices of the Division of Motor Vehicles and other locations that take applications will be considered to have met the deadline as of the date the application was given to the agency.

Existing customers of the DMV can do their voter registration online at the DMV website.

Tsujii said to keep in mind that Oct. 9 is also the last day to do a change in address, name or party affiliation before the election. Tsujii said people who fail to do a name or address change before the election must update their information when they vote, and could be asked to fill out a provisional ballot.