Watch Now: Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, speaks in Winston-Salem. 'We know it's going to be close here ... inexplicably.'

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, stopped at three locations in Winston-Salem on a campaign blitz through the state, predicting victory but telling supporters they need to work to get out the vote.
"If we win in North Carolina this is game over, people, game over," Emhoff said as he spoke at his first Winston-Salem stop, in front of Campus Gas, a bar and grill on Polo Road near Wake Forest university.
Still, Emhoff said the result in North Carolina is likely to be close.
"We've got to get the word out," Emhoff said. "We've got to work each and every day of these next only eight days ... it is crunch time. I'm not sleeping. I'm traveling all over this country every single day, spreading the word."
After speaking at Campus Gas, Emhoff made a quick stop at the Krispy Kreme on Stratford Road, then traveled to the Mazie Woodruff Center on Lansing Drive, an early-voting site, where Emhoff greeted poll workers and voters.
Other Democratic candidates for office showed up at the events, including N.C. House candidates Evelyn Terry (running for re-election in District 71) and Dan Besse (contesting District 74) and state Senate candidate Terri LeGrand (contesting District 31).
D.D. Adams, a Democratic Winston-Salem council member unopposed for re-election in North Ward, gave a rousing speech before Emhoff's appearance, calling the Biden-Harris ticket "the defibrillator that will bring back the heartbeat of the country."
The Democratic contenders praised the work of campaign volunteers at their stops and appealed for more to step forward.
Gwyneth Lonergan, interning for the Biden campaign, came to the Campus Gas stop and said she's been making lots of phone calls.
"I care passionately about voting for Democrats up and down the ballot and putting Trump out of office," she said.
Doug Emhoff at Campus Gas in Winston-Salem | Oct. 26, 2020
Doug Emhoff wraps up his speech at Campus Gas in Winston-Salem | Oct. 26, 2020
Doug Emhoff at voting site in Winston-Salem | Oct. 26, 2020
