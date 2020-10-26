Watch Now: Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, speaks in Winston-Salem. 'We know it's going to be close here ... inexplicably.'

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, stopped at three locations in Winston-Salem on a campaign blitz through the state, predicting victory but telling supporters they need to work to get out the vote.

"If we win in North Carolina this is game over, people, game over," Emhoff said as he spoke at his first Winston-Salem stop, in front of Campus Gas, a bar and grill on Polo Road near Wake Forest university.

Still, Emhoff said the result in North Carolina is likely to be close.

"We've got to get the word out," Emhoff said. "We've got to work each and every day of these next only eight days ... it is crunch time. I'm not sleeping. I'm traveling all over this country every single day, spreading the word."

After speaking at Campus Gas, Emhoff made a quick stop at the Krispy Kreme on Stratford Road, then traveled to the Mazie Woodruff Center on Lansing Drive, an early-voting site, where Emhoff greeted poll workers and voters.

Other Democratic candidates for office showed up at the events, including N.C. House candidates Evelyn Terry (running for re-election in District 71) and Dan Besse (contesting District 74) and state Senate candidate Terri LeGrand (contesting District 31).