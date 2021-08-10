Water turned off temporarily at Forsyth jail after protest on Thursday, sheriff's spokeswoman says

A spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said inmates staged a protest in their individual cells on Thursday and detention officers turned off water temporarily because some inmates flooded their cells. She said the water was turned back on and that any property taken while units were being cleaned and dried was returned.
But an inmate and a woman whose family member is at the jail said that's not entirely true. The woman, Alisha Nelson, said detention officers were looking for the source of an illegal drug and had stopped visitations, placed certain floors of the jail on lockdown and turned off water.
The inmate said detention officers turned off water for three days starting last Wednesday and that he and other inmates have not had property, including legal papers that were taken away, returned. He said they also lost access to snacks from the canteen. The inmate requested he not be named because he feared retaliation from jail officials.
In an email, Christina Howell, the sheriff's office spokeswoman, did not immediately provide answers to questions about how long the water was initially turned off before being turned back on and how many inmates were involved in what she called a demonstration. She did say that the water was turned back on in regular intervals on an hourly basis.
She said the inmates were protesting against certain restrictions but she did not specify what those restrictions were or why they were put into place.
In the email, Howell said, "On Thursday, August 5th, Detention Center residents coordinated a demonstration of their displeasure with Detention Center procedures and regulations. Residents were confined to their respective cells while communally voicing their discontent. No injuries occurred from altercations during this demonstration as no altercations occurred."
She wrote that "temporary measures" were implemented in response to the inmates' protest. She cited as an example that detention officers turned off the water "after residents intentionally flooded those Housing Units." She said the water was later turned back on for regular intervals so that inmates could flush their toilets and wash their hands, among other things.
She also said that detention officers took personal items when inmates were moved so officials could clean and dry the spaces that had been flooded. She said mandated property such as hygiene items and legal mail were returned to inmates as soon as the flooded spaces were dry.
"All requirements set forth by the NCDHHS (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) Division of Health Service Regulation were adhered to during this time of transition and clean-up," Howell said in her email.
In a later email, Howell aid that inmates in six units at the Forsyth County Jail participated in the protest. She said inmates clogged their sinks and toilets in order to flood their cells and threw personal items through the slots of the cell doors and into the common areas. She said the inmates were upset at "restrictions imposed on them by virtue of their incarceration."
"These restrictions are necessary protocols and limitations to ensure the safety and security of the residents, those who work within the Detention Center, and our community at large," Howell said. She did not say what those restrictions were or explain specifically why they were put into place. It was unclear when the restrictions were put into place.
Nelson, who says a family member has been in the jail for three and a half years, awaiting trial, alleges detention officers were trying to figure out the source of synthetic cannabinoid K2 that had been found at the jail.
As a result, detention officers ended visitation, instituted lockdown on certain floors of the jail and deprived people of personal and legal mail, she says. She also says some inmates have not received their medication.
The inmate that spoke with the Journal said detention officers have seized all property from him and other inmates.
"They've taken everything," he said Tuesday.
He said he has been given a jumpsuit to wear, a small hygiene kit that includes one bar of soap, toothpaste and other items, and two sheets to sleep in. He said he and other inmates have been strip-searched, and he has lost access to food from his canteen.
He said this has never happened in the four years he has been in jail, awaiting trial.
Howell did not say exactly how many inmates were involved in the alleged incident on Thursday or whether they were charged.
The contents of Howell's email was posted on the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office later on Monday.
"We treat Detention Center residents with respect and care; simultaneously, we are obligated to protect the safety and health of each of the individuals entrusted to our custody," she said in the email. "There are many procedural regulations in place to ensure the continued safety and security of the residents, and we adhere to all requirements set forth by the NCDHHS Division of Health Service Regulation."
