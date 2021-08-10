Water turned off temporarily at Forsyth jail after protest on Thursday, sheriff's spokeswoman says

A spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said inmates staged a protest in their individual cells on Thursday and detention officers turned off water temporarily because some inmates flooded their cells. She said the water was turned back on and that any property taken while units were being cleaned and dried was returned.

But an inmate and a woman whose family member is at the jail said that's not entirely true. The woman, Alisha Nelson, said detention officers were looking for the source of an illegal drug and had stopped visitations, placed certain floors of the jail on lockdown and turned off water.

The inmate said detention officers turned off water for three days starting last Wednesday and that he and other inmates have not had property, including legal papers that were taken away, returned. He said they also lost access to snacks from the canteen. The inmate requested he not be named because he feared retaliation from jail officials.

In an email, Christina Howell, the sheriff's office spokeswoman, did not immediately provide answers to questions about how long the water was initially turned off before being turned back on and how many inmates were involved in what she called a demonstration. She did say that the water was turned back on in regular intervals on an hourly basis.