We’re behind on the census, Winston-Salem. City is asking you to fill out your forms.

Elected officials in Winston-Salem made a public appeal on Wednesday for people to get themselves counted in the 2020 Census, saying they're worried that an undercount could cost the city in political representation and the distribution of federal dollars.

The U.S. Census Bureau wraps up data collection operations on Sept. 30, giving residents who have not been counted just six days to weigh in.

And the statistics show the Winston-Salem area is lagging behind many other parts of the country.

"We are urging people and imploring people to fill out the Census form," Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said, in a morning news conference in front of City Hall attended by several members of the Winston-Salem City Council.

The Census is used to determine the number of representatives the state has in Congress, and is also used by state and local governments to reapportion their elected assemblies to ensure equal representation.

Census results also determine the flow of billions of dollars allocated each year by the federal government to units of local government based on their population.

The Census can be filled out online for the first time this year, leading Council Member D.D. Adams to comment on how simple the process is: