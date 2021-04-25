What is the next step after Winston-Salem's discrimination apology?

Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin, a Republican, says he can’t see voting in favor of a resolution apologizing for past discrimination of Black people, nor supporting the concept of reparations.
Democratic County Commissioner Fleming El-Amin likes the idea, and thinks one form reparations could take locally might be support for scholarships to Forsyth Technical Community College or Winston-Salem State University.
Both commissioners talked about the topic in the wake of last week’s passage by the Winston-Salem City Council of a resolution apologizing for the city’s role in discrimination against Black people.
The idea has not come before the county board of commissioners, but if it does, Martin and El-Amin still might find some mutual ground despite the distance between their positions: Martin said he can support helping people who are disadvantaged with educational needs.
“The word ‘reparations’ is something I get hung up on,” Martin said. “Clearly, African Americans and other minorities have suffered under bad treatment by laws. I am not forgetting what happened in history. I am obviously in favor of scholarships for poor kids who have faced many challenges ... kids of color but there are white kids too ... but not as a reparation. It is for those who have disadvantages now. I don’t see that as a reparation for something done 50 or 100 years ago.”
The city resolution is multi-faceted: It apologizes for slavery and Jim Crow, but also for urban renewal projects that destroyed Black businesses and homes in the 1950s and 60s.
The city resolution supports creation of study commissions at the state and federal level to look at what form reparations to descendants of slavery might come as compensation for discrimination’s lingering effects.
Evelyn Terry, a Democrat who represents District 71 in the N.C. House, said that when it comes to reparations, “I’m not sure what anybody means and how they define what they are even talking about.”
What Terry would like to see is something on the order of a “truth and reconciliation commission” like the one that was put in place to deal with the post-apartheid fallout in South Africa.
That’s needed to “tell the truth about the evolution of what created this lopsided situation as it relates to people of color versus white people,” she said, speaking of the wealth gap in particular.
“You must tell the truth about America — the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” she said. When that is done, she said, a way can be found to account for the missed opportunities that Blacks have experienced, and find a way of compensation.
Another Forsyth County lawmaker, Republican Donny Lambeth of District 75, said he thinks it is “appropriate to apologize for our national past of slavery and segregation.”
“We all need to look forward and respect each other and work together to solve our national problems to move this state and country forward,” Lambeth said.
The lawmaker noted that the deadline for new bills has passed in the General Assembly for the current session, but noted that there are bipartisan criminal justice reforms that many might find helpful.
Anthony Parent, a professor of history at Wake Forest University, said that if local council members are concerned about reparations there’s no need to wait on Washington or Raleigh to act.
“Apologies are nice, but reparations are trying to restore what is lost, and that is something that is going to take a material effort, and not just words,” Parent said. “There are many things they can do without simply promoting a study of what others are doing.”
Parent said he saw in a news article how the California city of Manhattan Beach refused to apologize to the descendants of Black property owners whose land was seized in the past, but that the people may get back their land.
“There was no apology, but the material reality is much better than the apology,” Parent said. He said restoration efforts are also under way in Tulsa, Okla., where a race riot claimed Black lives in 1917.
Parent likes to quote W.E.B. Dubois, one of the founders of the NAACP, as talking about restoration instead of reparation.
“He talked about the concept of restoring not only the material but the loss to the soul and the psyche,” Parent said. “People were uprooted from their homes and families and alienated from their culture. We can give the property back, but what about the lost years?”
Republican County Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt believes that an apology is something she can’t agree with because of the passage of time.
“That is history,” she said. “We cannot change history. None of us living had anything to do with it. I never owned a slave, and I can’t apologize for other people. I just can’t. I don’t think it is meaningful.”
Whisenhunt said she doesn’t agree with the argument that an apology is owed because of the lingering effects of past discrimination.
“I don’t think the county has done anything to hurt anyone,” she said. “I think that every effort has been made to treat everyone equally.”
Martin said he more or less agrees with Winston-Salem Council Member Robert Clark, the only member of the city council to vote against the apology resolution. Clark argued that past city council members were trying to do their best and were unable to foresee the negative effects others later saw in urban renewal programs.
“Looking back on those decisions, they might not be the right ones,” Martin said. “In most times and places, most government officials are trying to do the best they can.”
El-Amin said the city and county could both apologize for the wrongs of the slavery era.
“It would be a good gesture on their part,” El-Amin said. “Even though the Moravians had certain principles about slavery, they had servants that were owned by the church.”
El-Amin said some of the money the county is getting from the federal government for coronavirus relief could perhaps be used “to address systemic racism in the community.”
If the county were to pass its own resolution, he said, “hopefully it would take the form of identifying slavery as a moral injustice.”
Aly Jones, a member of the Hate Out of Winston activist group, said members feel that the city resolution is “diversionary,” meant to deflect from the city’s real needs.
The group is one of several that has been lobbying the city to spend less on police and more on social needs and mental health-directed responses to crime.
“Our position is that we are tired of words and would like action,” Jones said. “We don’t need to study reparations. We need to study the present and the future and of Black residents. We know where we came from. Our biggest concern is where we are headed. We are disappointed the city has turned this discussion into a power play over who is right and who gets what, instead of what is best for the people of Winston-Salem.”
Former Winston-Salem Council Member Joycelyn Johnson said urban renewal failed to return investment to eastern Winston-Salem, and that the effects linger today.
And roads such as U.S. 52 and what is now Salem Parkway didn’t just divide white and Black Winston-Salem; they divided Black communities from each other.
Apologies and other efforts are just “checking off the box” unless they are accompanied by actions.
“When you consider the urban renewal projects, those dollars were not put back into the community,” she said. “I don’t know whether there is a monetary value that you can put to it, but there needs to be a change in the hearts and minds of people that this will not occur in the future.”
Al Jabbar, the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, called the city resolution “long overdue.”
“I’m definitely in favor of reparations because we should have been given something out of the cruelty of slavery coming into the mainstream of America,” Jabbar said. “The question is when is it going to happen and how is it going to be implemented. It says a lot for Winston-Salem that we have stepped up to this in addressing this and supporting this.”
Going forward, Council Member Annette Scippio said, one of her goals will be to encourage local businesses to also look at their roles in past discrimination. She called Winston-Salem a wonderful city that needs to “recognize that there is a race issue.”
“When it comes to any kind of discriminatory behaviors and bias, we have to recognize it and resolve it,” she said.
