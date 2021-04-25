What is the next step after Winston-Salem's discrimination apology?

El-Amin said the city and county could both apologize for the wrongs of the slavery era.

“It would be a good gesture on their part,” El-Amin said. “Even though the Moravians had certain principles about slavery, they had servants that were owned by the church.”

El-Amin said some of the money the county is getting from the federal government for coronavirus relief could perhaps be used “to address systemic racism in the community.”

If the county were to pass its own resolution, he said, “hopefully it would take the form of identifying slavery as a moral injustice.”

Aly Jones, a member of the Hate Out of Winston activist group, said members feel that the city resolution is “diversionary,” meant to deflect from the city’s real needs.

The group is one of several that has been lobbying the city to spend less on police and more on social needs and mental health-directed responses to crime.