Where will county leaders spend money they didn’t expect to have? Here are their ideas.

Better-than-expected sales tax revenues may make it possible for Forsyth County to restore cuts that were made to departments and community nonprofit groups earlier this year because of COVID-19 budget woes.
On top of that, on Thursday, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will consider a wide-ranging list of new spending ideas that could include almost $5 million more for the school system, or more than $1.3 million spread across community groups ranging from Old Salem to the National Black Theatre Festival.
"All of these organizations are very good organizations, and they do contribute to the community's culture, the community's future and the attraction of our community as a county," Dave Plyler, the chairman of the county board, said recently, as he held a list of organizations that have asked the county for money.
Plyler's finger stopped on the Second Harvest Food Bank, which last spring asked the county for $500,000 paid out over five years, but got no money from the county.
"Second Harvest Food Bank, for example: That has been on this list forever," Plyler said. "But what are you going to do if you don't have it? With the virus, in some communities across this country, the lines are one, two, three, four and five miles long at food banks, because folks just don't have enough money to buy food."
Under one proposal that's on the table for discussion Thursday, Second Harvest would get $100,000 from the county in the coming year.
When commissioners approved the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year last June, they told community groups that wanted more money that they were not going to get it — at least not right away.
In fact, the groups that did get money got only 97% of their usual amounts. Wait until later in the year, groups were told. The county would take a second look at revenues.
In meetings last week, commissioners learned that the county's good financial news starts with the sales tax total from the 2019-20 fiscal year that wrapped up June 30.
With coronavirus restrictions ramping up and commerce going down, the county planned on 2019-20 sales tax revenues dropping $5 million from the previous year and ending up at around $63.7 million.
Instead, sales tax receipts dropped only $800,000.
Meanwhile, the county's sale tax revenues from July, August and September in the current fiscal year are up 24% over the pared-back coronavirus-clipped estimates.
Bottom line: County administrators said the county potentially would have $7.8 million more than planned for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
About $5 million of that extra spending appears to enjoy general support on the board. It includes restoring a 3% cut that was spread among county departments, plus $2.9 million in new school spending that would come about because of the funding formula that governs the county's school spending.
But the board may find itself in a fight over the rest of the spending.
Support Local Journalism
Two plans emerged last week. One, put together by commissioners Don Martin and Tonya McDaniel, would budget $1.9 million beyond $5 million, and would largely spend that money on community agencies and various social-needs efforts.
Under that plan, the county would spend about $400,000 for six social services employees and two public nurses. The county would find a way to spend $400,000 on anti-gang efforts.
The Children's Law Center, Crosby Scholars, Experiment in Self-Reliance, Habitat for Humanity, the National Black Theatre Festival, Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods. Old Salem the Piedmont Land Conservancy, Second Harvest Food Bank, the SHARE Cooperative, the Conservation Fund, Triad Minority and Women's Business Expo, United Way Housing Matters, the Winston-Salem Public Art Commission, Korner's Folly, the Center for Creative Economy and Venture Cafe would all get amounts ranging from $1,000 to $200,000.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt had sharp words for an idea Martin wants to put in place: Making sure that the schools get 40% of any sales tax revenue that comes in over and above the projections.
Whisenhunt said Martin was in effect putting in place a change to the funding formula. Martin said he was wanting to schools to get their fair share.
Whisenhunt's plan for spending the extra sales tax revenue calls for spending the $5 million on restoring departmental cuts and giving the schools an extra $2.9 million.
But instead of giving money to community groups and paying for social workers, Whisenhunt proposes giving the schools another $2 million that would be earmarked for ventilation improvements to improve air quality at schools — not only as a way to deal with COVID-19, but also the flu.
"To me, this is a way to make sure the kids and the teachers are safe," Whisenhunt said.
Martin was skeptical the project could be done in a timely manner but also suggested that the school system use $500,000 in county coronavirus money, plus $1.5 million in savings from school bond projects coming in under budget.
Whisenhunt said that, with so much uncertainty over the longer-term budgetary effects of COVID-19, the county was better off putting some money aside
"We need to take care of what our responsibilities are for the services we provide and the employees and let that be the end of it for this crazy year," Whisenhunt said.
But Martin appealed for a more expansive look at spending.
"There are some very legitimate items on here that will make a significant difference to our community," Martin said, referring to spending on community initiatives. "We have some funds available, and I am for putting those funds to work and to do some things in here and making the allocations."
In particular, Martin said, pre-Kindergarten education is "way underfunded at the state level" and needs help. "Since the state is not willing to undergo a large commitment statewide, maybe they could provide matching funds if the local communities would make an investment."
Meanwhile, County Manager Dudley Watts told commissioners last week how he'd like to spend $18 million from another pot of county money known as pay-go funds. That is money in the county's reserve account that exceeds the amount needed to keep the fund balance at 14% of the general fund.
Watts' proposals include putting $2.7 million toward a radio system upgrade for public safety, with $6.3 million previously set aside; about $2 million toward a new Tanglewood Clubhouse, with $5 million already set aside; and about $650,000 for new defibrillators for the Emergency Medical Service, as well as two new ambulances at a cost of $630,000.
The county could also spend $2 million to put a dock and restrooms at the new park the county is creating at Belews Lake, along with other capital projects.
