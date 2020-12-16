Where will county leaders spend money they didn’t expect to have? Here are their ideas.

Whisenhunt's plan for spending the extra sales tax revenue calls for spending the $5 million on restoring departmental cuts and giving the schools an extra $2.9 million.

But instead of giving money to community groups and paying for social workers, Whisenhunt proposes giving the schools another $2 million that would be earmarked for ventilation improvements to improve air quality at schools — not only as a way to deal with COVID-19, but also the flu.

"To me, this is a way to make sure the kids and the teachers are safe," Whisenhunt said.

Martin was skeptical the project could be done in a timely manner but also suggested that the school system use $500,000 in county coronavirus money, plus $1.5 million in savings from school bond projects coming in under budget.

Whisenhunt said that, with so much uncertainty over the longer-term budgetary effects of COVID-19, the county was better off putting some money aside

"We need to take care of what our responsibilities are for the services we provide and the employees and let that be the end of it for this crazy year," Whisenhunt said.

But Martin appealed for a more expansive look at spending.