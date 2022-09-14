White House invites Mayor Allen Joines and 11 other North Carolina elected officials to Washington to discuss federal funding for local governments

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and the leaders of 11 other cities and counties in North Carolina have been invited to the White House Sept. 22 to discuss federal funding for local governments, the city said Wednesday in a news release.

The money that Winston-Salem has received through the America Rescue Plan Act and the money that the city will receive as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will increase the city’s ability to help its residents, Joines said.

"Without these programs, it might take years longer for the city to address some significant needs, especially in underserved communities,” Joines said. “ARPA, for example, is allowing us to expand our efforts to provide affordable housing and to bridge the digital divide."

White House officials also invited the mayors of Charlotte, Chapel Hill, Concord, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Kinston, Raleigh and Wilmington as well as the chairpersons of the Wake and Guilford counties’ boards of commissioners.