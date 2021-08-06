Will NC minors who want a COVID-19 vaccine need a parent's consent? Bill is headed to the governor.

On Thursday, North Carolina's General Assembly approved Republican-sponsored legislation that would require parental consent for 12- to 17-year-olds to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state House fast-tracked House Bill 96, which passed on a 106-5 vote.

All five members of the Forsyth County House delegation voted for passage — Republicans Donny Lambeth, Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger, and Democrats Amber Baker and Evelyn Terry.

Senators voted 42-0 Tuesday for HB96, which began as legislation to expand the number of vaccines and medications pharmacists can administer.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, added the parental consent language on July 21, fulfilling a pledge she made in June. Krawiec is a primary sponsor of Republican health care legislation.

The bill goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign HB96, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Cooper said on July 22 that the addition of the parental consent requirement concerned him. “I will talk with our public-health officials and the legislature about that before we make any decisions,” he said.