Will NC minors who want a COVID-19 vaccine need a parent's consent? Bill is headed to the governor.

On Thursday, North Carolina's General Assembly approved Republican-sponsored legislation that would require parental consent for 12- to 17-year-olds to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state House fast-tracked House Bill 96, which passed on a 106-5 vote.
All five members of the Forsyth County House delegation voted for passage — Republicans Donny Lambeth, Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger, and Democrats Amber Baker and Evelyn Terry.
Senators voted 42-0 Tuesday for HB96, which began as legislation to expand the number of vaccines and medications pharmacists can administer.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, added the parental consent language on July 21, fulfilling a pledge she made in June. Krawiec is a primary sponsor of Republican health care legislation.
The bill goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign HB96, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
Cooper said on July 22 that the addition of the parental consent requirement concerned him. “I will talk with our public-health officials and the legislature about that before we make any decisions,” he said.
Currently in North Carolina, 12- to 17-year-olds are allowed to decide for themselves on whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine under a state law that applies to medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases.
The parental consent language requires a health-care provider to obtain written consent from a parent or legal guardian for a minor to receive any vaccine that is approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, but not yet fully authorized.
Public health experts point out that all vaccines are required to undergo the same rigorous testing, whether they are approved for emergency use or through a typical license.
“Parents know their children the best,” Krawiec said in a statement following Tuesday’s vote. “They, not the government, should have the ultimate say when it comes to their child’s health.
“Just like other health-care decisions, parents and their children should talk with their doctor before getting any vaccine.”
HB96 also allows pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, along with nicotine replacement therapy medicine, self-administered oral and transdermal contraceptives, prenatal vitamins, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, glucagon, testosterone and vitamin B12 injections.
