William Benjamin Miller Sr., a former state senator, has died at age 92

After State Sen. Ham Horton died on Jan. 31, 2006, the executive committee of the Forsyth County Republican Party recommended that William Benjamin Miller Sr. serve the remainder of Horton's term in the N.C. General Assembly.

Gov. Mike Easley appointed Miller, a Republican, as a state senator in March 8, 2006. Miller represented District 31 in Forsyth County.

"He was a true leader," William Miller Jr. said of his father.

William Benjamin Miller Sr. died Monday from complications of pneumonia, his son said. William Miller Sr. was 92.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state buildings to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday in Miller’s honor.

"I'm grateful for former North Carolina Senator Bill Miller's service to Forsyth County and North Carolina, and our prayers are with his friends and family," Cooper said in a statement issued Friday.

According to his obituary, Miller began involved in politics later in his life, serving eight years as chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party prior to his time as a state senator.

Miller stated that serving as a senator "has been a privilege that I did not expect to have during my life," his obituary says.

Miller met with Republican President George W. Bush and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C., according to his obituary.

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, issued statement Friday about Miller.

“Serving as a County Chair is always a major challenge, and I am grateful that Mr. Miller was willing to take on that challenge for eight full years — and for his service in the North Carolina State Senate," Foxx said. "His passion for advancing conservative principles will be sorely missed in North Carolina."

A native of Charleston, S.C., Miller attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., for two years, his son said.

Before his father died, he told his son that "it was time to pass the torch to us and those he may have helped throughout his life."

"He always emphasized how important it was to center yourself first and have honor and integrity," Miller Jr. said, quoting his father. "That was basically the message he passed on to me, my family.

"That with hard work, you achieve success," Miller Jr. said, quoting his father. "You maintained your values. And it's old school values that made our country great."

A graveside service for William Benjamin Miller Sr. is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Forsyth Memorial Park.

