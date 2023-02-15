Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn was sworn in Wednesday as the city's 16th top law enforcement officer, saying that he will work to reduce crime locally and fill the vacancies of 144 officers on the police force.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court administered the oath of office to Penn as his family members stood next to him in the chambers of the Winston-Salem City Council.

Penn told nearly 150 people who gathered at City Hall for his swearing-in ceremony that he knows many city residents are concerned about the officer shortage.

Penn leads the police department in a city that has experienced 11 homicides so far this year, as compared to eight homicides in Winston-Salem during the same period in 2022.

Penn said he saw how well city residents handled the numerous protests in the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"We were all hurt," Penn said. "But I witnessed firsthand when our community said, 'We are going to make the conscious decision to love and not destroy.'"

Penn then pointed to the riots that led to the burning of many cities across the country and in some cities in North Carolina. Penn praised his fellow officers and local residents for keeping the peace in Winston-Salem more than 2½ years ago.

"I know we have the resolve, the resources and talent to fix the issues in our community," Penn said. "We didn’t get here overnight, and it won't be solved overnight. It's going to take work."

City residents must help police de-escalate the violence in the local community, Penn said.

"We've got to tone it down,” Penn said. "Any group in this great community of ours can be agents of change, and they can assist in the de-escalation of violence."

Penn, 48, is a 25-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department. Penn's annual salary will be $175,000, City Manager Lee Garrity said after the swearing-in ceremony.

Penn has supervised the department’s investigative services bureau and served as the commander of the department’s District 1 and its support services division.

Penn has worked as an officer and supervisor in foot patrol, vice, narcotics and crime-prevention divisions. A native of Winston-Salem, Penn graduated from UNC Greensboro and received a master’s degree in business administration from Winston-Salem State University.

Penn is a graduate of administrative officers' management program at N.C. State University, the UNC School of Government fellows leadership cohort, the Transform Law Enforcement Colloquium at the University of Kentucky and the Piedmont Leadership Academy.

Before Penn was sworn in, Mayor Allen Joines praised Penn for his leadership within the police department.

Wednesday was a special day for Penn and the entire city whose residents celebrate Penn's achievement, Joines said.

Penn landed the job of police chief from a pool of more than 100 candidates, Joines said, adding that Penn is committed to reducing gun violence in Winston-Salem.

"William Penn Jr. was the absolute best candidate for this position," Joines said.

Penn emerged from four finalists, including two other internal candidates, to get the job, Garrity said.

"I’ve known that he was such a rock star," Garrity said.

Council member D.D. Adams, who represents the North Ward on the city council, described Penn as a Winston-Salem native who will work effectively with city officials and residents in reducing crime.

Penn is dedicated to improving the quality of life in the community, Adams said.

District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County saluted Penn on being the city's next police chief. O’Neill said that Penn will help solve the city's crime problem.

"Right now in Winston-Salem, we are being tested every day," O’Neill said. “(There are) too many shootings — too many murders.”

Penn and other city leaders will find ways to offer competitive salaries for candidates to work as police officers, O’Neill said.

"We have to have salaries that attract people to come here," O'Neill said.