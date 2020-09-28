Winston Lake is getting more parking spaces, a new picnic shelter and pier. Improvements continue at other Winston-Salem parks.

*Creating the walking path from the new shelter alongside the lake toward the dam and aquatic center. The path will be made of crushed stone.

*The "knoll," a small hill that has a scenic view of the lake, will get new picnic tables and stairs to replace the eroding footpath that leads up the hill now.

The Winston-Salem City Council awarded the contract for the work over the summer, along with contracts for other park projects that are being paid for from the 2018 bonds:

*A brand-new "pocket park" will be built on Bethania-Rural Hill Road beside Fire Station 20. The park will be called Bethania Freedmen's Park, in recognition of the Bethania Freedmen's community that developed in the area after the Civil War.

The park will have fitness equipment, a restroom and plantings. The work includes site preparation and grading. Since the park is beside Station 20, the work will also include a new driveway to the station, making for better entry to the station.

Garanco Inc. of Pilot Mountain is doing the work for $723,900.