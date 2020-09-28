Winston Lake is getting more parking spaces, a new picnic shelter and pier. Improvements continue at other Winston-Salem parks.

Parts of Winston Lake Park will close over the next month or so as a contractor gets ready to proceed with Phase II of park renovations made possible by the voters who approved bonds in a 2018 referendum.
Workers will dredge the lake to improve fish habitat and water quality, as a project begins that also involves replacing a restroom and picnic shelter, building a new fishing pier, installing more picnic tables and building walking path toward the aquatics center that was completed in 2016.
"The goal is to connect the two halves of the park," said Robert Prestwood, city engineer, as he explained the coming work during a visit to the lake.
The work is being done by Hodgin Construction Co., based in Greensboro, for a total cost of $2.8 million.
Here are some of the major things included:
*Dredging 18,000 cubic yards of sediment from the lake.
*Adding 42 parking spaces to the lot beside the football field off Waterworks Road. There will be another 10 parking spaces added elsewhere in the park.
*Replacing the restroom and picnic shelter beside the lake with larger and modern structures.
*Tearing out the existing fishing pier and replacing it with a new one measuring 120 feet.
*Creating the walking path from the new shelter alongside the lake toward the dam and aquatic center. The path will be made of crushed stone.
*The "knoll," a small hill that has a scenic view of the lake, will get new picnic tables and stairs to replace the eroding footpath that leads up the hill now.
The Winston-Salem City Council awarded the contract for the work over the summer, along with contracts for other park projects that are being paid for from the 2018 bonds:
*A brand-new "pocket park" will be built on Bethania-Rural Hill Road beside Fire Station 20. The park will be called Bethania Freedmen's Park, in recognition of the Bethania Freedmen's community that developed in the area after the Civil War.
The park will have fitness equipment, a restroom and plantings. The work includes site preparation and grading. Since the park is beside Station 20, the work will also include a new driveway to the station, making for better entry to the station.
Garanco Inc. of Pilot Mountain is doing the work for $723,900.
*Playground improvements at Reynolds, Skyland and Lockland parks will be done at a cost of $534,000 by the W.C. Construction Co. of Winston-Salem. Reynolds and Skyland parks will get new equipment and be fully accessible with the addition of rubber surfaces on an asphalt base, while Lockland will get new equipment but remain with a mulched surface.
*Bolton Park renovations will include removing the existing asphalt paths and installing concrete walkways, a water fountain and landscaping. ASJ Wilson Construction LLC of Greensboro is doing the work for $184,400. New playground equipment will be provided at a later time at Bolton under a separate contract.
*The gym at Anderson Community Center will be renovated at a cost of $206,800. The work includes a new wood court and perimeter vinyl flooring, motorized retractable bleachers and new goals, including two retractable goals. The overhead lighting will also be replaced. Dalton Contracting LLC of Clemmons is doing the work.
*New soccer field lighting is to be installed at the Sara Lee and Hine soccer complexes and at Little Creek Recreation Center. Musco Sports Lighting LLC is doing the work for $1.1 million.
Meanwhile, Prestwood said his office is gearing up for other recreation projects coming later this fall, including the second phase of the Quarry Park project and improvements to Washington Park.
