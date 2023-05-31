Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Winston-Salem property owners could see a 2.5-cent increase in their property tax rate if the city council approves the 2023-24 budget recommended by City Manager Lee Garrity, but Forsyth County may hold its tax rate the same.

County Manager Dudley Watts said Thursday that the county even has extra money to spend going into the 2023-24 budget year, although he also pointed out that the $7 million increase he’s proposing for public schools is less than what the school system is asking for.

“We are seeing a historic growth in revenue,” Watts told members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, as he unveiled his proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1. Watts said that his budget has about $1.8 million in revenue that could be used for new spending without calling for a tax increase.

Meanwhile, in his budget message, Garrity said that inflation and the need to boost city salaries have been the biggest challenges in putting together the city budget. Fully one cent on the city’s proposed tax-rate increase would go to continue a plan that boosts police pay in an effort to recruit and retain officers.

The current tax rate in Forsyth County is 67.78 cents for every $100 of taxable property, and that would not change under the county manager’s proposal. Watts told commissioners that spending would total $569.2 million in 2023-24, up $36.3 million, or 6.8% more than in the current year.

At the current tax rate, the owner of a property valued at $150,000 would pay the county $1,016.70 in property taxes.

The current Winston-Salem tax rate is 63.60 cents for every $100 of taxable property, and would rise to 66.10 cents under the Garrity proposal. For the owner of a $150,000 property, the property tax payment to the city would increase from $954 to $991.50 — assuming the council approves the full increase.

Higher costs

The total city budget would actually decrease by 3.5% because of lower capital spending. Garrity is proposing a budget totaling $605.7 million, including $272 million in the general fund and $167.6 million in the enterprise fund, which includes water and sewer service, the landfill and the bus system.

The tax rate increase would go to pay for higher operating costs and salary increases, including the extra boost for police.

Garrity said highlights of the budget include close to $775,000 to install security cameras at the city’s recreation areas and other locations selected by police, with cameras tied to the city’s real-time crime center.

The budget would include $250,000 for a study to plan the city’s eventual conversion to electric vehicles, and $9 million to repave streets.

Rate increases for water and sewer service would increase the average residential customer’s bi-monthly bill by $6.86, the city said. Stormwater fees would rise by 8% starting in January 2024.

Garrity said city employees would get an average merit increase of 6%, and the city minimum wage would rise to $15.45 per hour. A new minimum salary of $52,500 salary for police officers would put the city ahead of High Point, Greensboro and Forsyth County for law enforcement salaries.

With that increase, the city hopes to fill vacancies in the police department, but the city is also acknowledging the difficulty it faces by eliminating 50 positions on the police force, which currently has a 152-officer shortage.

To help lower-paid employees deal with inflation, Garrity is proposing a one-time supplement of $2,000 for all employees making less than $100,000 a year, and $1,000 payments for the rest.

The proposed city budget would maintain funding for community organizations and agencies at their current levels.

‘New things’ for county

Watts said his proposed county budget would total $569.2 million, up 6.8% over the current budget.

In his presentation to the county board, Watts highlighted what he called “new things” coming in county government, including the new courthouse, Belews Lake Park, the new Kaleideum museum downtown and others.

The good news, Watts said is that most of the new stuff will either save the county money or present only modest increases:

The 240,000-square-foot courthouse will be placed in service in the fall, but despite being 40% bigger than the existing one, Watts said, operational costs will be about the same, and the county will realize revenue when the old courthouse is sold.

Belews Lake Park will be open for about half the fiscal year, but operating costs are predicted to be “modest,” Watts said.

Two new hangars at Smith Reynolds Airport will replace outdated ones and increase revenue, the county manager said.

The Kaleideum downtown is predicted to have operating expenses lower than the two museums it will replace.

Both the county and the city will benefit from new radio systems for emergency dispatch, Watts said.

Watts said he’s hopeful the county will see state appropriations toward other projects, including the Tanglewood Clubhouse, the new agricultural park and event center in Tobaccoville, and Smith Reynolds Airport.

Despite what he called a rosy budget picture, Watts noted that discussions over school spending are still to come.

Commissioners will be diving into their first thorough review of the budget on Thursday.