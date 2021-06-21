Winston-Salem approves budget for 2021-22 with 61.24 cent tax rate

The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday approved the city budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, setting the tax rate at 61.24 cents for every $100 of taxable property.

Approval of the $532.2 million budget didn't come without objections, as one member of the city council, Robert Clark, blasted the budget for increasing tax bills, and some activists complained that the city is still spending more on policing than they think it should.

The new budget goes into effect July 1.

The adopted tax rate is a reduction from the current rate of 63.74 cents, but the current rate was adopted before the county reassessed property values, as it does on a four-year revaluation cycle.

Most properties increased in value through revaluation, although not at identical rates. The average increase in the city was almost 15%, although individual results will vary widely. Since the new tax rate amounts to about a 4% reduction, on average, property owners will pay tax bills a little more than 10% higher on average.

It was too much for Clark, the West Ward council member and lone Republican, who cast the only vote against the budget and blasted city administrators for lacking "the courage to tell people the city budget has an 11% (tax) increase in it."