Winston-Salem approves new deal on Truist Stadium meant to protect team presence

The Dash is the minor-league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, which has majority ownership in the local team.

The city has been using lease payments to pay off its $20 million debt on stadium construction, but the cut in lease payments means that the the city will run in the red on the stadium by amounts ranging from $178,000 to $633,000 annually.

The gap will be made up from the city's debt reserves until the city loan is paid off in 2039.

Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe told members of the city council that the city will be made whole in the end because the new lease extends lease payments for five years beyond the end of the debt repayment.

Starting out at $750,000, lease payments by the team will increase gradually year by year, reaching $1.2 million in 2045, the last year of the lease.

Despite the controversy that has swirled around the city's participation in stadium construction in years past, no one spoke either for or against the stadium lease change during a public hearing on Monday.

Council Member D.D. Adams said she hopes people realize that the stadium — and a team playing in it — are quality-of-life attractions that can help Winston-Salem recover when the coronavirus pandemic is in the real-view mirror.