Winston-Salem approves new deal on Truist Stadium meant to protect team presence

The Winston-Salem City Council approved a new lease with its minor-league baseball team Monday night, in a move meant to secure the team's continued presence at Truist Stadium.
The council voted unanimously to enter into the new lease with the Winston-Salem Dash that would keep the team making payments until the year 2045, and give the city five years of lease payments after the stadium debt of about $20 million is paid off.
In the short term at least, the amount of the annual lease will drop dramatically: from about $1.6 million per year to $750,000 per year, and that lower payment also comes with the elimination of an annual ticket surcharge the city collects to the tune of $175,000 per year.
The new lease emerged in negotiations last fall, when team owners told the city they need a lower lease payment to secure the presence of the team here.
Under a downsizing announced last year, some 40 cities are losing their minor-league teams as Major League Baseball reduces its number of farm teams from around 160 to around 120 teams.
City and team officials said the new lease arrangement would bolster the team's chances of staying.
City officials announced shortly after the turn of the new year that they were considering a drop in the team's lease payment, saying that the choice could be between that or not having a team at all.
The Dash is the minor-league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, which has majority ownership in the local team.
The city has been using lease payments to pay off its $20 million debt on stadium construction, but the cut in lease payments means that the the city will run in the red on the stadium by amounts ranging from $178,000 to $633,000 annually.
The gap will be made up from the city's debt reserves until the city loan is paid off in 2039.
Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe told members of the city council that the city will be made whole in the end because the new lease extends lease payments for five years beyond the end of the debt repayment.
Starting out at $750,000, lease payments by the team will increase gradually year by year, reaching $1.2 million in 2045, the last year of the lease.
Despite the controversy that has swirled around the city's participation in stadium construction in years past, no one spoke either for or against the stadium lease change during a public hearing on Monday.
Council Member D.D. Adams said she hopes people realize that the stadium — and a team playing in it — are quality-of-life attractions that can help Winston-Salem recover when the coronavirus pandemic is in the real-view mirror.
The downsizing of minor-league ball "means that 40 teams no longer exist in small towns and cities that have ball parks just like we do," Adams said, noting that baseball could give folks a boost when they look around a post-coronavirus world.
Council Member John Larson called the stadium "an architectural icon," and said "it would be a shame if it went dark."
"The Dash have been an excellent corporate partner, and I'm glad they are going to stick with us," he said.
336-727-7369