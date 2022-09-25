Winston-Salem approves new ward lines - but doesn't give Scippio Bowman Gray Stadium

The Winston-Salem City Council adopted new ward boundaries Sept. 19 that will go into effect next summer, turning aside challenges from people who pleaded for more public input or don't like being moved to a different ward.

The council also turned down a request from one of its own members, East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio, who unsuccessfully sought to keep Bowman Gray Stadium in her ward.

The stadium will be in Southeast Ward come July 1, 2023, when the new ward boundaries take effect. James Taylor is the council member for Southeast Ward.

The city adjusts ward lines every 10 years to account for population changes as recorded in the U.S. Census. The city population increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, but individual wards grew from 4% to 16%, with South Ward growing the fastest.

As a result, South Ward had to lose territory. The most opposition to the ward line changes came from people in neighborhoods to the east of Peters Creek Parkway who are moving from South Ward to Southeast Ward, and from other citizens simply wanting a delay so that people can give the council more feedback.

Some people who live in developments such as Kingstree, nearby Fiddler's Glenn and in the Konnoak neighborhood wrote to the council asking to stay in South Ward, where John Larson is the council member.

Elaine Renegar, who lives in Kingstree, said in an email to the council that Larson was on the neighborhood's side in zoning controversies and appealed for the council to keep her neighborhood in South Ward.

"Having a council member who stands by you in times of crisis is absolutely essential to your survival as a community," she wrote.

Carolyn Highsmith, who has been a neighborhood advocate in Konnoak along with other neighborhoods through various organizations, wrote an email to the city saying that part of Konnoak being moved to Southeast Ward should stay in South Ward.

"Splitting neighborhoods and dividing streets between two wards has an inherently negative impact for all involved," she argued, noting that such a split makes it hard for a neighborhood to make a cohesive response to issues that arise.

Highsmith was among a group of activists that penned an email to the city calling for the city to postpone ward realignment, put copies of the plans in all libraries, hold information meetings in each ward, and carry out other activities in advance of adopting a ward map.

The group calls itself Coalition 4 Accountability & Transparency.

Meanwhile, Scippio's bid to keep Bowman Gray Stadium and nearby Civitan Park in her ward fell short when other members of the council would not back her motion to make the change.

City planners met one-on-one with council members as they developed their maps, trying to find out which areas were most important for each member to continue representing. As Assistant City Manager Aaron King explained, the goal was to only change ward lines around the edges, leaving the "core" areas untouched in each ward.

Taylor asked for the stadium and park to be placed in his ward when he met with planners. When the city council's general government committee met back in June for a first look at the proposed boundaries, Scippio made it clear then that she would be asking the council to switch those areas back to her ward.

On Monday, Scippio made a motion to delay action for a month, but the council turned that down on a 2-6 vote. Scippio then made a motion to transfer the stadium and park from Taylor's ward to hers, and that was defeated on a 1-7 vote.

It was noted before the vote that moving the stadium would also move 86 residents from Southeast Ward to East Ward. Since Southeast Ward was already 251 residents short of the ideal number for equal-population wards, moving the stadium would make the imbalance worse.

Taylor could not be reached for comment on why he wanted the stadium in his ward. Scippio said that the rest of Winston-Salem State University was in East Ward, and it would be better for university areas not to be split between wards.

Scippio also said other adjustments could have been made that would have kept the stadium in her ward and better adjusted the population balance between the wards.

"We had two council members who wanted the same area," King said on Wednesday. "At the end, it was the council who made the call."

The decision on ward lines left wards closely balanced in population: The final numbers showed no ward more than 1% off the ideal number of some 31,000 people per ward.

"There is no good deed that goes unpunished, I suppose," South Ward Council Member John Larson said during Monday's discussion, noting that his ward will lose territories he's been representing for years.

"South Ward has been a very successful growth area for the last 10 years," Larson said. "When I found out they were going to cut a pound of my flesh out and take part of my ward away, to balance it out, that was not a happy thing to do."