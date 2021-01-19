Winston-Salem asking for police bodycam law change

The difference between what happened in those cases, though, and what is proposed in the new body-cam legislation, is that the city viewing of body-cam footage wouldn't be a public release.

Although city officials and the police review panel would get the right to review police bodycam videos, a court order would still be required to release the videos to the public.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Allen Joines said before Tuesday's council meeting that being able to view police bodycam footage would help city council members defuse public anxieties in situations where an officer uses force.

"A lot of times, situations arise that really incite a lot of concern," Joines said. "Our hands are tied being able to really tell the whole story of what happened because we can't even let the council see the bodycam video. It will help us tell the story and let people know what happened quicker."

The other state legislation that the city wants lawmakers to pass would improve the city's ability to provide affordable housing, including the waiving of development fees to encourage such housing.

One bill would give the city the ability to sell or even give away city-owned land for the express purpose of allowing the development of affordable housing.